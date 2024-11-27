Christian Pulisic’s journey with AC Milan this season has been a blend of personal success and collective challenges. After helping the Rossoneri secure a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Slovan Bratislava, Pulisic made it clear that winning alone isn’t enough—Milan must strive for improvement. His candid remarks to Milan TV and Sky Italia highlight a player driven by ambition, even as rumors swirl about a potential move to Manchester United or Liverpool in the upcoming transfer window.

The Italians’ victory against Bratislava showcased the USMNT star’s influence. The 26-year-old American winger opened the scoring after just 20 minutes, slotting the ball past the goalkeeper with precision. His contribution set the tone for Milan’s eventual win, but it didn’t come without struggle. The Slovakian side equalized quickly, and his side had to battle hard to regain control. Despite their eventual 3-1 lead, the team faced persistent pressure, prompting Pulisic’s substitution in the 75th minute for Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Reflecting on the match, he acknowledged the win but expressed dissatisfaction: “It was a difficult match. We’re happy about the three points, which are the most important thing, but we wanted to play better. When you play like this, it feels almost like a loss,” he said.

Defensive concerns and areas for growth

Pulisic’s remarks didn’t stop at praise for his teammates’ resilience. Instead, he pointed to the defensive lapses that nearly cost them the game. He emphasized the need for Milan to sharpen both offensively and defensively, stating: “We have to score more goals and defend better. It’s everything—we have to improve,” he told Sky.

Milan coach Paulo Fonseca has used Pulisic in various roles, including centrally and on the flanks, a versatility Pulisic relishes. “I always want to score goals and make assists; on the right, on the left, in the middle—I don’t care,” he said, reiterating his commitment to the team’s success over personal preferences.

Pulisic on Premier League radar

While Pulisic is focused on Milan’s success, his standout performances have reignited interest from Premier League giants, particularly Manchester United. Under new head coach Ruben Amorim, United are reportedly eyeing Pulisic as a replacement for Antony, whose future at the club remains uncertain.

According to a previous report from Calciomercato, United isn’t the only club interested—Liverpool and West Ham United are also tracking Pulisic. His resurgence in Serie A, where he scored 15 goals last season, has solidified his status as one of the league’s standout players, earning him a place in the Serie A Team of the Season.

Pulisic’s form this season has been exceptional, with eight goals and four assists across all competitions, including four Champions League contributions. His impact extends beyond the scoresheet, as he continues to be a key figure in Milan’s attacking setup. Despite the transfer speculation, Pulisic remains focused on the immediate task: helping the Serie A giants reach their full potential.

When asked how far Milan is from playing at their best, he admitted, “It’s difficult to say. We want to score more goals and be more focused to win every game.”