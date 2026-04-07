Mbappe joins Messi, Ronaldo in elite Champions League scorers group after Bayern Munich goal

On Tuesday, Real Madrid lost 2-1 to Bayern Munich in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Kylian Mbappe scored for the Spanish side, joining Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in an elite group: players who have scored the most goals in a single edition of the competition.

In the 74th minute, Real Madrid were down 0-2 and Bayern Munich had chances to extend their lead, which would have all but sealed the tie. In that context, a low cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold found the French forward inside the box for Los Blancos’ goal.

That was Mbappe’s 14th goal in this season’s European campaign. So far, only six players had scored that many or more in a single Champions League edition since its creation in 1955, according to statistics expert Mister Chip on his X account.

Top scorers in a single Champions League edition

The first player to score 14 goals in a single Champions League edition was Jose Altafini, an AC Milan legend, who reached that mark in 1963 while leading the Italian side to its first European title. That record stood until 2003, when Ruud van Nistelrooy matched it with Manchester United.

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From that point on, several other players have reached – and surpassed – the 14-goal mark: Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Karim Benzema, and Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese star holds a special place on this list, as he is the only player to achieve it on three separate occasions.

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Mbappe can keep making Champions League history

Real Madrid’s 2-1 defeat at the Santiago Bernabeu does not mean the tie is settled in Bayern Munich’s favor. The teams will meet again next week in Germany, where anything can happen.

Kylian Mbappe will not only look to help his team reach the semifinals but also continue adding to his goal tally. At best, he could have up to four more matches left in the Champions League if Real Madrid reach the final.

That could allow him to challenge Cristiano Ronaldo’s record for most goals in a single edition of the competition. The Portuguese forward set the mark in 2013-14, scoring 17 goals during Real Madrid’s title run. Mbappe is just three goals away from that record, and at his current pace, he could realistically reach it.

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At the same time, the French star is climbing the all-time scoring charts in European competitions. On Tuesday, he matched Filippo Inzaghi with 70 goals, placing him seventh on the list. His next target is another active player, Harry Kane, who has 75. Above them are Raul Gonzalez (76), Karim Benzema (92), Robert Lewandowski (117), Lionel Messi (132), and Cristiano Ronaldo (145).