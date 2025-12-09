Mbappe dethroned by Bayern’s Karl as youngest to score in three consecutive UCL games: How long did it take Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo?

Even if Luis Díaz was sidelined, Bayern Munich secured a dominant victory over Sporting Lisbon. After initially falling behind, the German side rebounded the game with three goals, demonstrating that they are one of the clear favorites to win the tournament. Moreover, coach Vincent Kompany surprised by starting young Lennart Karl, who surpassed Kylian Mbappé and left Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi behind in setting a surprising Champions League record.

Lennart Karl stunned the soccer world by scoring in Bayern Munich’s victory, becoming the first player in Champions League history to score in three consecutive matches while under 18 years old. The German rising star achieved this feat at 17 years and 290 days, surpassing Kylian Mbappé, who had reached the milestone at 18 years and 113 days, according to Misterchip on X, formerly Twitter.

Lionel Messi may be one of the greatest players in history, but he reached this milestone at an older age compared to Lennart Karl and Kylian Mbappé. During the 2008–09 season, at 21 years and 245 days old, he accomplished it by scoring against Sporting Lisbon, Shakhtar Donetsk, and Olympique Lyon. That season, the Argentine solidified his status as one of the world’s best players, finishing second in the Ballon d’Or rankings.

Like the Argentine star, Cristiano Ronaldo took some time to score in three consecutive games in the Champions League. Even though the Portuguese star is the all-time scorer in the competition, he achieved that mark at 22 years and 295 days. While playing for Manchester United in the 2007-08 season, he reached that mark after scoring against Dynamo Kyiv (two games) and Sporting Lisbon. For that reason, Lennart Karl has already surpassed both legends.

Lennart Karl of Bayern Munich celebrates scoring a goal vs Arsenal.

Lennart Karl chases Lamine Yamal in a scoring Champions League record

Not only has Vincent Kompany established an imposing style of play, but he has also managed to build Bayern Munich’s future. In June 2025, Lennart Karl made his professional debut at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, and he has already accumulated 20 appearances for the German club across all competitions, scoring five goals and providing two assists. Moreover, he positions himself as a close challenger to Lamine Yamal in the Champions League record race.

Lamine Yamal became the under-18 player with the most goals in Champions League history, scoring five goals, according to StatMuse. After scoring three goals, Lennart Karl stands as the only current player capable of surpassing that mark, as the Spaniard is already 18 and can no longer extend his record. With most of the 2025–26 season still ahead, the German rising star could soon claim ownership of this record as well.