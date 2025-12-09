Cristiano Ronaldo’s leadership and role with Portugal addressed by coach Martínez ahead of 2026 World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo has remained the focal point of the Portugal national team despite leaving European soccer in 2022 to join Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr. With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, head coach Roberto Martínez has addressed the striker’s role and leadership within the squad.

After turning 40 in February 2025, questions arose about Ronaldo’s future as his contract was set to expire in June 2026. Still, the forward continues to perform at a high level and helped lead Portugal to the Nations League title, defeating Lamine Yamal’s Spain in the final, setting major expectations for the World Cup.

In an interview with Diario Sport, Martínez was asked how he continues to get the best out of a player who has already become a global legend: “With him, we’re seeing an example that repeats itself with great high-level athletes who enjoy longevity: they adapt to whatever is necessary. We witnessed Cristiano’s emergence in 2004, and we’re aware of everything he has accomplished in his career.”

Highlighting Ronaldo’s ability to adapt, and noting his tally of 25 goals in his last 30 games with Portugal, the Spanish coach reflected on his current significance. “We aren’t talking about a footballer who plays for Portugal because of what he’s done in the past, but one who is very important to the team’s current structure. That ability to adapt is essential for any player’s longevity,” he added.

Head Coach of Portugal Roberto Martinez poses on the red carpet of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw.

Since Euro 2024, Cristiano Ronaldo has played in 14 of Portugal’s 16 matches, posting an impressive return of 13 goals, making him the team’s most prolific scorer in that span and throughout Martínez’s tenure. With his red card from the Ireland match officially cleared, the Al Nassr star is now set to take part in what will likely be his final World Cup when Portugal begins its campaign on June 17.

Is Portugal a favorite for the 2026 World Cup?

After Spain’s triumph at Euro 2024, La Roja entered the World Cup cycle as one of the main title contenders. However, Portugal flipped that narrative with its Nations League win last June, immediately placing itself among the teams expected to compete for the trophy.

Martínez, who will be coaching in his first World Cup since taking over Portugal, was asked whether his side should be considered the favorite, and the coach didn’t hesitate: “No. Our objective is to be very aware that we want to improve in every match. If we can manage, as we did in the Nations League, the competitiveness we have within the locker room, then we must demand the highest level from ourselves.“

Despite downplaying Portugal’s status as favorites, Martínez embraced the challenge. “Reaching a World Cup final or not is a difficult, complex path with many variables. But we have to be prepared for everything and be a team that isn’t afraid to dream,” the coach concluded.

