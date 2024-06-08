As Toni Kroos prepares to hang up his boots this summer, he has left an indelible mark on Real Madrid and world soccer. The veteran midfielder is known for his impeccable technique and vision on the field. However, he has confirmed his intention to retire, despite pressure to extend his contract with the Spanish giants.

Kroos recently returned to international soccer to help Germany in their quest for Euro 2024 glory on home soil. He could cap off an illustrious career that has seen him achieve remarkable success both at club and international levels.

His final season with Real Madrid concluded with a triumphant victory in the UEFA Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund. It sure is a fitting end for a player who has been instrumental in the club’s recent successes.

Reflecting on his legacy, Kroos wants to be remembered as the player who delivered his finest season at 34. “I want them [the Real Madrid fans] to remember me as the 34-year-old Toni Kroos who ultimately played his best season at Real Madrid,” he stated, acknowledging the sentiment that many feel his retirement has come too soon.

Future at Real Madrid

This has been a significant moment, not just for Real Madrid but for the sport as a whole. His statement upon announcing his retirement reflects a career fulfilled and a decision made on his own terms.

“The day of my presentation at Real Madrid changed my life. My life as a footballer – but especially as a person,” he said.

“After 10 years, at the end of the season, this chapter comes to an end. I will never forget that insolent successful time! I am happy and proud that I found the right timing for my decision and that I could choose it on my own.”

Kroos will hope to end his career on the perfect note by lifting the European Championship on home soil with Germany Kroos will hope to end his career on the perfect note by lifting the European Championship on home soil with Germany

While the German’s playing days are coming to an end, his connection with Los Blancos will continue. He has announced plans to join the club’s youth academy as a coach. That way, he has ensured that his vast experience and knowledge will benefit the next generation of players.

“I will work in the Real Madrid academy”, he revealed.

The veteran also added that he aims to contribute without overcommitting to numerous projects post-retirement.

Last hurrah with Germany

Kroos’ retirement marks the end of a remarkable chapter at Real Madrid, where he has been a pivotal figure since his arrival from Bayern Munich in 2014.

During his tenure, he has helped the club secure five Champions League titles, four La Liga championships, a Copa del Rey, and six Club World Cups. His leadership and consistency have made him a beloved figure among the club’s fans and a respected name in football.

Before he fully transitions to his new role, Kroos will focus on the European Championship with Germany. His return to international duty underscores his enduring passion for the game and his desire to finish on a high note. Kroos hopes to add another prestigious trophy to his collection, playing a crucial role for Germany as they host Euro 2024.

Photo credits: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS : IMAGO / Nordphoto