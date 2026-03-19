Marc Bernal surpasses Messi but trails Lamine Yamal in Barcelona Champions League scoring feat

Barcelona rolled past Newcastle in the Champions League round of 16 with a 7-2 win that erased any doubt left after the first leg. In the match, Marc Bernal scored a goal that moved him ahead of Lionel Messi and put him just behind Lamine Yamal in a goalscoring record.

Bernal became the third-youngest player in Barcelona history to score in a knockout-stage match, doing it at 18 years and 296 days old. That puts him behind Yamal, who sits in second place after scoring at 17 years and 241 days.

The record for Barcelona’s youngest scorer in a Champions League knockout match may surprise some. That honor belongs to Bojan Krkic, whose early promise saw him score at 17 years and 271 days, still enough to keep the top spot.

Messi does not crack the top five

Messi broke almost every record there was to break, especially at Barcelona. His four Champions League titles were matched by 120 goals for the club in the competition. But his first goal in a knockout round came when he was 20 years and 241 days old, in a round-of-16 match against Celtic in which he scored twice.

Messi holds the record for most Champions League goals with the club (Jasper Juinen/Getty Images)

The rest of the list includes some even more surprising names, with players ahead of major figures in the club’s history. In fourth place is Argentine Javier Saviola, who was 20 years and 119 days old when he scored his first knockout-stage goal.

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Rounding out the top five is a player many may have forgotten because of his short spell at the club. That spot belongs to Cristian Tello, who scored at 20 years and 209 days for a team that has long been known for bringing through young talent.

Players who could join the list

La Masía is a global brand closely tied to Barcelona and the results speak for themselves, with academy products regularly reaching the first team. One current player who could move up the list is Pau Cubarsí, who is only 19. Roony Bardghji also looks like a name to watch at 20.