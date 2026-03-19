Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Champions League
Comments

Marc Bernal surpasses Messi but trails Lamine Yamal in Barcelona Champions League scoring feat

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

Follow us on Google!
Bernal looks to have a bright future with Barcelona
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesBernal looks to have a bright future with Barcelona

Barcelona rolled past Newcastle in the Champions League round of 16 with a 7-2 win that erased any doubt left after the first leg. In the match, Marc Bernal scored a goal that moved him ahead of Lionel Messi and put him just behind Lamine Yamal in a goalscoring record.

Bernal became the third-youngest player in Barcelona history to score in a knockout-stage match, doing it at 18 years and 296 days old. That puts him behind Yamal, who sits in second place after scoring at 17 years and 241 days.

The record for Barcelona’s youngest scorer in a Champions League knockout match may surprise some. That honor belongs to Bojan Krkic, whose early promise saw him score at 17 years and 271 days, still enough to keep the top spot.

Messi does not crack the top five

Messi broke almost every record there was to break, especially at Barcelona. His four Champions League titles were matched by 120 goals for the club in the competition. But his first goal in a knockout round came when he was 20 years and 241 days old, in a round-of-16 match against Celtic in which he scored twice.

Messi holds the record for most Champions League goals with the club (Jasper Juinen/Getty Images)

Messi holds the record for most Champions League goals with the club (Jasper Juinen/Getty Images)

The rest of the list includes some even more surprising names, with players ahead of major figures in the club’s history. In fourth place is Argentine Javier Saviola, who was 20 years and 119 days old when he scored his first knockout-stage goal.

Advertisement
Barcelona ‘bright future’ gains praise from Real Madrid legend Gareth Bale

see also

Barcelona ‘bright future’ gains praise from Real Madrid legend Gareth Bale

Rounding out the top five is a player many may have forgotten because of his short spell at the club. That spot belongs to Cristian Tello, who scored at 20 years and 209 days for a team that has long been known for bringing through young talent.

Players who could join the list

La Masía is a global brand closely tied to Barcelona and the results speak for themselves, with academy products regularly reaching the first team. One current player who could move up the list is Pau Cubarsí, who is only 19. Roony Bardghji also looks like a name to watch at 20.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Which 41 UEFA Champions League clubs has Robert Lewandowski scored against that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo haven’t?

Which 41 UEFA Champions League clubs has Robert Lewandowski scored against that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo haven’t?

Robert Lewandowski has etched his name deeper into soccer history, moving ahead of both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo with a remarkable new UEFA Champions League record.

Harry Kane warns Real Madrid ahead of Champions League quarterfinal against Bayern Munich

Harry Kane warns Real Madrid ahead of Champions League quarterfinal against Bayern Munich

Harry Kane described Bayern Munich's perspective for the Champions League quarterfinals against Real Madrid.

Neymar’s elite record tied as Raphinha joins exclusive UEFA Champions League 30-goal contributions club

Neymar’s elite record tied as Raphinha joins exclusive UEFA Champions League 30-goal contributions club

Barcelona’s Wednesday night belonged to Raphinha, but it also echoed the legacy of Neymar, as Hansi Flick’s side delivered a stunning European performance that blended spectacle with history.

Raphinha backs Neymar for Brazil’s World Cup squad after Ancelotti snub for March friendlies

Raphinha backs Neymar for Brazil’s World Cup squad after Ancelotti snub for March friendlies

After Carlo Ancelotti excluded him from the March list, Raphinha backed Neymar to be part of Brazil's squad in the 2026 World Cup.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo