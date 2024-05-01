Bruno Fernandes has admitted that he will soon consider his future at Manchester United. The star midfielder is the club’s current captain and the centerpiece of the entire squad. Even though he turns 30 later this year, the midfielder is his team’s most valuable player in the transfer market.

The Portugal international claimed back in March that he met with the new co-owner of the Red Devils, Sir Jim Ratcliffe. In the meeting, Fernandes informed the British billionaire that he wanted to remain with the team. The playmaker is currently under contract until the summer of 2026. However, he also admitted during the discussion that he wants to be with a club that is winning trophies.

Fernandes, along with his United teammates, have endured a tough 2023/24 campaign. While the Red Devils collected a Carabao Cup trophy and finished third in the Premier League standings last year, the club currently sits sixth in the top-flight table.

Fernandes will wait to decide until after 2024 Euros

The creative midfielder has now followed up his previous comments by claiming that he will assess his future plans after the 2024 Euros. Portugal will be one of the top five favorites to lift the trophy this summer in Germany.

“So, if you want me to be very honest, if I have to think about not continuing in the Premier League, it won’t be until after the Euros,” Fernandes told DAZN Portugal.

He continued by pointing to the importance of his nation’s upcoming tournament as well as United’s FA Cup final against rivals Manchester City. The two teams will face off for the trophy on May 25th. The outcome of the match at Wembley Stadium could help determine his future at the club.

“We can end the season by winning the FA Cup, then we have the European Championship, which is very important,” stated Fernandes.

“Nothing will take my focus away from this end of the championship, the FA Cup and the European Championship. There is nothing more important than that at the moment.”

Fernandes has more trophy opportunities away from United

Fernandes has been an overwhelming individual success since joining United from Sporting CP in January of 2020. Despite the club’s struggles, the playmaker is widely regarded as one of the top creative midfielders in Europe. He currently leads the Premier League in key passes and shot-creating actions this season.

While he has played well individually, he has only collected one trophy during his time in England. Despite the personal success, Fernandes wants to win and win now. The prospect of collecting a series of major trophies in the near future does not exactly look very promising at the moment for the Red Devils. The club has undoubtedly taken a step backward during the current campaign under manager Erik ten Hag.

As a result, Fernandes may be looking for a move away from Manchester in the coming months. There are suggestions that the club is set for a significant squad overhaul this summer. United brass will, however, surely want to hold on to their most prized player during the upcoming transfer period.

Nevertheless, the final decision is ultimately set to come down to the player’s wishes. Fernandes is nearing 30, and he could look for another opportunity abroad to find more regular success. If available, the star would certainly garner plenty of attention in the transfer market.

PHOTOS: IMAGO