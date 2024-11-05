Ruben Amorim, recently appointed as the new manager of Manchester United, is already focused on strengthening the team’s defense. Scheduled to officially take charge following the international break, Amorim’s first match with United will be against Ipswich Town on November 24. As he gears up for his new role, Amorim has reportedly identified Andreas Christensen, the former Chelsea defender now with Barcelona, as his “priority” target for the January transfer window.

According to El Nacional, the Portuguese boss views Christensen as a crucial addition to Manchester United’s defensive lineup, hoping to remedy the team’s ongoing struggles this season. Described as a “key piece” by Amorim, the 28-year-old Danish international would bring the “solidarity” and “experience” United’s backline needs. While Amorim’s current plans are to help Sporting Lisbon finish their run in the UEFA Champions League, he is already strategizing for his start with United, where he plans to implement his preferred 3-4-3 formation. Christensen’s inclusion could make this setup feasible, as the 39-year-old reportedly sees the defender as an ideal fit for the system.

Christensen, who joined Barcelona on a free transfer in 2022 after nearly a decade at Chelsea, has only made one appearance this season due to an Achilles injury. With Ronald Araujo and Eric Garcia nearing returns from their own injuries, Christensen could struggle to secure regular minutes under new manager Hansi Flick, who has started to favor young talents like Pau Cubarsi alongside established players such as Inigo Martinez. Barcelona’s well-documented financial struggles may further encourage a sale, as the club needs to free up funds for future transfers.

Deco, Barcelona’s sporting director, reportedly views United’s initial $16.4 million bid as an appealing offer, potentially allowing Barcelona the flexibility to make reinforcements elsewhere. “It represents a good opportunity for Barcelona in economic terms,” the report stated, “while giving them the flexibility to consider new additions”. For Amorim, this could be a favorable situation to secure a reliable defender capable of fortifying Manchester United’s backline.

Building defense around 3-4-3 formation

A hallmark of Amorim’s coaching success at Sporting has been his effective use of a 3-4-3 formation, which emphasizes both defensive solidity and dynamic transitions. This setup helped him secure two Primeira Liga titles in four years with Sporting, and he reportedly hopes to replicate this strategy at Old Trafford. However, the current United squad may lack the defensive depth needed to execute his vision, pushing Amorim to prioritize experienced defenders like Christensen.

It’s understood that Amorim believes Christensen, along with other potential additions such as Matthijs de Ligt or Leny Yoro, would be well-suited for the 3-4-3 formation. With Lisandro Martinez also expected to play a central role, United’s backline could develop into a cohesive unit capable of managing Premier League and European challenges. Even Harry Maguire, who has previously thrived in a three-man defense for England, may find new opportunities under Amorim’s system. However, the future appears less certain for Victor Lindelöf, whose contract expires at the end of the season. United could consider allowing him to leave in January if Christensen is brought in as an alternative.

Potential double defensive signing

In addition to Christensen, Amorim reportedly has eyes on several other Sporting Lisbon players to further bolster Manchester United’s squad. El Nacional reports that he may aim to bring in up to four Sporting players, including highly-regarded center-back duo Goncalo Inacio and Ousmane Diomande. Such signings would align with Amorim’s vision of creating a versatile and defensively strong lineup capable of adapting to various Premier League and European fixtures.

Amorim’s defensive strategy would also serve as a direct response to United’s recent struggles. Former manager Erik ten Hag was let go following one of the club’s worst starts to a season, with United hovering near the bottom half of the league table. Now, with Amorim’s arrival, fans and analysts alike hope the club can finally stabilize under a coach known for his defensive acumen and tactical innovation.