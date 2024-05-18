Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi will leave The Seagulls after the season ends, the club announced on Saturday. The shock announcement was made “at a time that suits both parties allowing [Brighton] to plan for next season, and [De Zerbi] plenty of time to consider his next move,” the club statement read.

The departure opens up a whole world of possibilities. Brighton has a cast of young, up-and-coming managers it can choose from. At the same time, De Zerbi could have his pick from Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Juventus, and Milan. It’s a head-spinning array of choices for both manager and club.

Brighton eyes replacement

According to reports, Brighton is reportedly keen on Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna. Ipswich recently won promotion from the Championship, which will get them their first Premier League season since 2001.

McKenna has played a huge part in Ipswich’s success thanks to his exciting, enterprising brand of soccer. Although United reportedly reached out to McKenna, Brighton is still in the race for the manager.

Ex-Brighton gaffer Graham Potter and struggling Burnley coach Vincent Kompany are also on Brighton’s shortlist.

De Zerbi has list of suitors

With De Zerbi’s imaginative tactics and immediate success, several elite European sides could recruit him to join the 2024-25 season.

After Thomas Tuchel decided to leave Bayern amid a tumultuous season, Bayern are eyeing De Zerbi as a possible replacement. Sporting director Max Eberl reportedly listed De Zerbi as their top target to take over. They’re expected to shell out around $13 million on their new “Guardiola”. Eberl likes his attractive playstyle, and he feels like De Zerbi could step in and make a difference with the current squad.

Milan is also heavily interested in De Zerbi, as the Italian giants will let manager Stefano Pioli leave at the end of the season. AC Milan is De Zerbi’s boyhood club and where he spent his academy days, and he’s flirted a lot with rejoining I Rossoneri.

“I love Italy and Italian football. One of the goals I have is to return to coaching in Italy, I don’t know when it will happen,” he told Sky Sports.

However, it’s unsure whether Milan has ever been in contact with De Zerbi. The higher-ups at San Siro also reportedly want an international coach over an Italian one.

Other clubs like Manchester United (if manager Erik ten Hag leaves), Juventus, and Barcelona are interested. However, Bayern is the firm favorite to sign De Zerbi to a contract.

Photos: Imago