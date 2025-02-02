James Rodriguez’s move to Liga MX was one of the biggest transfers of the January window, drawing attention not only from soccer fans worldwide but also from a Colombian legend who has expressed interest in potentially joining him at Club Leon.

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, one of Colombia’s most influential players in recent history, currently features for Atalanta and has even played in Champions League matches this season. In an interview with TNT Sports, the veteran winger shared his enthusiasm about Liga MX and left the door open for a move.

“I really like Mexican soccer. It has had plenty of Colombians, it’s interesting. If my buddy calls me, I’m ready to go run with him,” Cuadrado said when asked about James’ transfer to Leon.

He also highlighted the positive impact of Rodriguez’s move to Mexico. “For him, it’s a good thing. We all know the quality he has—it’s incredible. Before he went to Mexico, I spoke with him, asking whether it was going to happen or not. I’m happy for him because he’ll have the opportunity to keep playing and showcasing his talent at a great club like Leon, which has had many Colombians and still has a lot of them,” Cuadrado added.

Despite being the second-most capped Colombian player in history (above James), Cuadrado’s role at Atalanta has diminished recently. He has accumulated just 556 minutes across 17 appearances in all competitions this season, averaging 32 minutes per game. A potential reunion with James Rodriguez in Mexico could provide an opportunity for the duo to form a dangerous attacking partnership.

Club Leon’s response to Cuadrado’s comments

Club León is well aware of James Rodríguez’s global influence and seems to be capitalizing on it to attract high-profile players. Following Cuadrado’s comments about James’ arrival and the possibility of joining him, Leon responded with a subtle yet telling message.

“Greetings and thanks for the kind words, dear Cuadrado. We’ll take good care of James Rodríguez here,” the club wrote on its X account, a response that many fans interpreted as a polite dismissal of the idea—at least for now.

Cuadrado has enjoyed a decorated career across Europe, playing for clubs such as Fiorentina, Chelsea, Juventus, and Inter Milan. With a market value of €1 million (per Transfermarkt) and his contract with Atalanta expiring on June 30, Club Leon could have a realistic shot at signing the Colombian star in the summer.