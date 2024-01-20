Former Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte has become the latest player to express dissatisfaction regarding a move to the Middle East.

The Spain international transferred from the European champions to Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr back in August. The deal was worth around $30 million.

Laporte was one of many stars to make the move to Saudi Arabia this past summer. Along with the defender, other big names such as Neymar, Sadio Mane, Riyad Mahrez, and Jordan Henderson all took massive contracts to switch to Saudi teams. In total, clubs in the Middle Eastern soccer league collectively spent around $1 billion on new players during the summer transfer period.

Defender admits his quality of life is currently poor at Al Nassr

Speaking in an eye-opening interview with Spanish newspaper Diario AS, Laporte claimed that many newcomers are “dissatisfied” with the league. The defender cited working conditions and an overall lack of professionalism by team officials.

“It’s a big change compared to Europe, but in the end it’s all about adaptation,” stated Laporte. “They have not made it easy for us. In fact, there are many players that are dissatisfied. They do look after us but not enough for my liking. That is to say, in Europe they pay you a good salary, but they take better care of you.”

“We are working on it every day, negotiating so to speak, and to see if it improves a little because this is something new for them too, having European players who already have a long career. Maybe they are not used to this and have to adapt to a little more seriousness.”

“The ultimatum you can give them doesn’t matter to them. I mean, they are really going about their business. You negotiate something and then they don’t accept it after you have signed it. They fight you.”

Laporte also admitted that these European players mostly signed massive contracts to play in the foreign land. However, he claimed that his quality of life in Saudi Arabia has, so far, not exactly lived up to the expectations.

“Many of us have also come here not only for football,” continued Laporte. “Many of us are happy with that, but I am also looking for something beyond that is not the economic part and such. In terms of quality of life, I expected something different because in the end here you spend three hours a day in the car. Riyadh is a waste of traffic, of time wasted in the car.”

Other soccer stars having issues in Saudi Arabia as well

Laporte’s comments come as Jordan Henderson has moved on from his contract at Al-Ettifaq. The former Liverpool captain previously signed a long-term deal with the Saudi side in the summer. However, the midfielder has terminated his huge contract at the club and move back to Europe after just six months. Henderson recently signed a two-and-a-half year deal with Ajax earlier this week.

Along with the English midfielder, Karim Benzema is also supposedly unhappy in Saudi Arabia. According to recent reports, the former Real Madrid striker has had disagreements with Al-Ittihad brass and has even failed to report for duty on multiple occasions. Premier League duo Arsenal and Chelsea have been linked with a possible move for the center forward.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Power Sport Images