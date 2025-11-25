Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Serie A
Comments

Luka Modric reaches new milestone at Milan: The historic feat he never secured with Real Madrid or Tottenham, beyond UEFA Champions League and Ballon d’Or

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Luka Modric of AC Milan celebrates after scoring
© Getty ImagesLuka Modric of AC Milan celebrates after scoring

When Luka Modric arrived at Milan, few expected that a player who had already conquered the Champions League, La Liga, and the Ballon d’Or would add something entirely new to his legendary résumé. And yet, as the latest recognition from Italy confirms, Modric has accomplished a milestone in Milan that he astonishingly never reached during his long spells at Real Madrid or Tottenham.

Modric’s rise from Tottenham to Real Madrid turned him from Premier League gem to global icon. At Spurs, he became one of England’s most technically gifted midfielders. In Madrid, he became a European soccer immortal.

His legacy there includes five UEFA Champions League titles, four La Liga triumphs, the 2018 Ballon d’Or — breaking Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s decade-long duopoly, and a reputation as one of the greatest midfielders of his generation.

Yet despite all that success, one detail quietly persisted through 203 months spent across England and Spain: He never once won a domestic league Player of the Month award. Not at Tottenham. Not at Bernabeu. Only at Milan would that finally change.

Milan: Where Modric becomes the center of everything

Ohmygoal‘s graphic comparing his three clubs highlights an unexpected truth:

  • Tottenham: 0 MVP awards in 49 months
  • Real Madrid: 0 MVP awards in 154 months
  • Milan: one award in just two months

It’s at San Siro where Modric stopped being the elegant conductor behind bigger stars and instead became the centerpiece of the team’s identity. September 2025 was proof: three matches, three victories, and the Croatian veteran at the heart of all of them. His vision, tempo, and leadership reshaped Milan’s structure under Massimiliano Allegri.

Advertisement

He doesn’t merely support the Rossoneri—he transformed them. The club’s revival has matched his own late-career resurgence. At 40 years old, Modric controls the rhythm, links phases, and elevates every player around him with a calm mastery only decades of elite-level experience can produce.

Tweet placeholder

Modric had won the Serie A MVP of the Month award, an impressive feat he had never achieved at any of his previous clubs. The Italian Association of Professional Footballers confirmed it, with its official statement praising the Croatian maestro.

Advertisement

This award—voted by fellow professionals—was no sentimental gesture. No player in Serie A during September had more touches (748) or completed more passes (559). He added a goal against Bologna and assisted Milan through a perfect month.

Tweet placeholder

Veteran whose brilliance endures

What makes this milestone so poetic is how it fits into Modric’s soccer story. At Tottenham, he was loved. At Real Madrid, he became a legend. But at Milan, he has become something else entirely: a timeless symbol of excellence still capable of reaching new heights.

Advertisement

Where other veterans fade into rotation roles, the 40-year-old star has become the tactical lighthouse of an entire project. He has stepped into Milan not as an aging star, but as Allegri’s on-field general—solving pressure, accelerating transitions, and inspiring the young Rossoneri with every carefully weighed touch.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Barcelona star Raphinha drops four-word 2025 Ballon d’Or truth bomb, and Neymar would certainly applaud

Barcelona star Raphinha drops four-word 2025 Ballon d’Or truth bomb, and Neymar would certainly applaud

The Brazilian forward delivered a blistering rant after finishing outside the top three in the Ballon d’Or standings — a reaction that Neymar, who has defended him publicly, would surely nod along to.

Mbappe’s missing edge to win the Ballon d’Or, revealed by France World Cup winner Marcel Desailly

Mbappe’s missing edge to win the Ballon d’Or, revealed by France World Cup winner Marcel Desailly

In just over a decade, Kylian Mbappe has emerged as one of the world's top players, despite not yet securing a Ballon d'Or. Marcel Desailly, a 1998 World Cup winner, discusses a key attribute the Real Madrid star needs to elevate to clinch the desired award.

PSG receive huge boost on Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé for Champions League clash vs. Leverkusen

PSG receive huge boost on Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé for Champions League clash vs. Leverkusen

Set to clash against Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Champions League, PSG have received a huge boost regarding Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé.

Harry Kane opens up on potential Bayern Munich exit amid ongoing Barcelona links: ‘There’s no rush’

Harry Kane opens up on potential Bayern Munich exit amid ongoing Barcelona links: ‘There’s no rush’

Barcelona are reportedly interested in Harry Kane, and now he has spoken about his future with Bayern Munich.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo