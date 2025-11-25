Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
BUNDESLIGA
Comments

Harry Kane opens up on potential Bayern Munich exit amid ongoing Barcelona links: ‘There’s no rush’

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Harry Kane of FC Bayern München looks on during a Bundesliga match.
© Alexander Hassenstein/Getty ImagesHarry Kane of FC Bayern München looks on during a Bundesliga match.

For weeks, Harry Kane’s name has been strongly linked to Barcelona. Uncertainty over Robert Lewandowski’s future makes the search for a potential replacement logical, and the Bayern Munich star has emerged as a tempting option. Now the English forward has addressed his future with a clear message.

“I’m really happy in Munich. You can see that in the way I’m playing,” Kane said in a recent interview with BILD. “I feel very comfortable in the current situation, even though we haven’t yet spoken to Bayern about my situation.”

The striker is under contract with Bayern Munich until June 30, 2027, meaning renewal talks should begin soon. “I haven’t had any contact with anyone, nobody has contacted me. I’m sure I’ll have talks with Bayern in the next few months, then we’ll see what’s best for the future… There’s no rush,” he explained.

Kane’s impressive form and the approaching end of his contract make him an attractive option for top clubs. However, he does not appear to have plans to change teams soon, as he made clear when asked if Bayern fans should be worried about him. “No, I don’t think so!” he assured.

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona warming up.

Kane is rumored to be a potential replacement for Robert Lewandowski at Barcelona.

Harry Kane reveals his priorities for the future

Judging by his words, contract matters do not seem to be a concern for Harry Kane right now. He knows there is time for that, and he is focused primarily on the competitions ahead with Bayern Munich this season.

Advertisement
Barcelona star Raphinha drops four-word 2025 Ballon d’Or truth bomb, and Neymar would certainly applaud

see also

Barcelona star Raphinha drops four-word 2025 Ballon d’Or truth bomb, and Neymar would certainly applaud

Still, he made clear that there is a future goal of particular importance. “I’m not thinking about the new season yet. First, there’s the World Cup in the summer,” he said in the same conversation with BILD. “And it’s very unlikely that anything will change after this season.”

It is clear that the chance to play in his third FIFA World Cup with England is a major motivation for Kane. This will likely be his last opportunity to win the trophy, given that by 2030 he will be 36 years old and it’s uncertain whether he will be in optimal condition.

A relief for Barcelona?

While Harry Kane’s words represent a setback for Barcelona’s supposed hopes of signing him next summer, the Catalan side reportedly received reassuring news regarding their current center forward.

Advertisement

“Fenerbahce have shown concrete interest in Robert Lewandowski for the winter window, but he has declined,” reporter Florian Plettenberg stated on Tuesday via his X account.

However, the long-term situation for the Polish striker remains less clear. “Lewandowski wants to stay at least until the summer and is still not planning a January move,” Plettenberg added. “His future at FC Barcelona remains completely open, with his contract running out next summer.”

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Not only Real Madrid: Ibrahima Konate is reportedly a main target from a top European side as a free agent

Not only Real Madrid: Ibrahima Konate is reportedly a main target from a top European side as a free agent

Throughout the 2025-26 season, Ibrahima Konate's future is up in the air as his contract renewal talks with Liverpool have stalled. As a result, the Frenchman has been linked with Real Madrid throughout the season, but there is another top European team that is also pursuing his arrival.

Antony reveals key factor behind rejecting Bayern Munich after Kompany’s call to complete return to Real Betis

Antony reveals key factor behind rejecting Bayern Munich after Kompany’s call to complete return to Real Betis

Despite receiving a call from head coach Vincent Kompany, Antony revealed the key factors he weighed to reject Bayern Munich and rejoin Real Betis instead.

Kylian Mbappe drops Real Madrid hint to Dayot Upamecano as Bayern Munich defender nears free agency

Kylian Mbappe drops Real Madrid hint to Dayot Upamecano as Bayern Munich defender nears free agency

Dayot Upamecano seems to reach his in top form with Bayern Munich, making him crucial asset for France. In light of this, Kylian Mbappe sent a spicy message, opening Real Madrid’s doors amid a potential departure from the German side as a free agent.

Luka Modric reaches new milestone at Milan: The historic feat he never secured with Real Madrid or Tottenham, beyond UEFA Champions League and Ballon d’Or

Luka Modric reaches new milestone at Milan: The historic feat he never secured with Real Madrid or Tottenham, beyond UEFA Champions League and Ballon d’Or

As the latest recognition from Italy confirms, Modric has accomplished a milestone in Milan that he astonishingly never reached during his long spells at Real Madrid or Tottenham.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo