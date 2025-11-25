Harry Kane opens up on potential Bayern Munich exit amid ongoing Barcelona links: ‘There’s no rush’

For weeks, Harry Kane’s name has been strongly linked to Barcelona. Uncertainty over Robert Lewandowski’s future makes the search for a potential replacement logical, and the Bayern Munich star has emerged as a tempting option. Now the English forward has addressed his future with a clear message.

“I’m really happy in Munich. You can see that in the way I’m playing,” Kane said in a recent interview with BILD. “I feel very comfortable in the current situation, even though we haven’t yet spoken to Bayern about my situation.”

The striker is under contract with Bayern Munich until June 30, 2027, meaning renewal talks should begin soon. “I haven’t had any contact with anyone, nobody has contacted me. I’m sure I’ll have talks with Bayern in the next few months, then we’ll see what’s best for the future… There’s no rush,” he explained.

Kane’s impressive form and the approaching end of his contract make him an attractive option for top clubs. However, he does not appear to have plans to change teams soon, as he made clear when asked if Bayern fans should be worried about him. “No, I don’t think so!” he assured.

Kane is rumored to be a potential replacement for Robert Lewandowski at Barcelona.

Harry Kane reveals his priorities for the future

Judging by his words, contract matters do not seem to be a concern for Harry Kane right now. He knows there is time for that, and he is focused primarily on the competitions ahead with Bayern Munich this season.

Still, he made clear that there is a future goal of particular importance. “I’m not thinking about the new season yet. First, there’s the World Cup in the summer,” he said in the same conversation with BILD. “And it’s very unlikely that anything will change after this season.”

It is clear that the chance to play in his third FIFA World Cup with England is a major motivation for Kane. This will likely be his last opportunity to win the trophy, given that by 2030 he will be 36 years old and it’s uncertain whether he will be in optimal condition.

A relief for Barcelona?

While Harry Kane’s words represent a setback for Barcelona’s supposed hopes of signing him next summer, the Catalan side reportedly received reassuring news regarding their current center forward.

“Fenerbahce have shown concrete interest in Robert Lewandowski for the winter window, but he has declined,” reporter Florian Plettenberg stated on Tuesday via his X account.

However, the long-term situation for the Polish striker remains less clear. “Lewandowski wants to stay at least until the summer and is still not planning a January move,” Plettenberg added. “His future at FC Barcelona remains completely open, with his contract running out next summer.”