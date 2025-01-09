As Inter Miami CF prepares for the 2025 season and looks ahead to the 2026 World Cup in North America, the club is reportedly planning a contract extension for their star player, Lionel Messi. While the team embarks on a Central American pre-season tour encompassing matches in Mexico, Honduras, Costa Rica, and Panama, the “Herons” are already working on securing Messi’s future in South Florida.

According to Doble Amarilla, Inter Miami intends to offer Messi a contract extension that would keep him at the club until the end of 2026. This would allow the Argentine superstar to potentially participate in his sixth World Cup (following appearances in 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, and 2022), a historic feat that would cement his legacy in the sport. If Messi accepts, he would be 39 years old by the end of the extended contract.

A key factor enabling Messi’s continued playing time beyond the 2025 MLS season is a unique regulation in the league. After playing two seasons (as Messi will have done), MLS players can be loaned to other clubs to maintain match fitness. This possibility opens up in the MLS transfer window after the Club World Cup in September.

This rule allows Messi to potentially play for another club for a brief period without affecting his Inter Miami contract. This flexibility would be particularly valuable should Inter Miami’s 2025 season end before the World Cup, mirroring the team’s 2024 schedule.

Messi’s achievements at Inter Miami

Since joining Inter Miami, Messi has quickly become an integral part of the club, amassing an impressive 39 appearances and scoring 34 goals (making him the club’s all-time leading scorer). He led the team to victory in the 2023 Leagues Cup and secured the 2024 MLS Supporter’s Shield. These achievements highlight his extraordinary impact on the team and solidify his importance to Inter Miami.

This reported contract extension isn’t just about securing Messi’s services for Inter Miami; it also holds significant implications for the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. If he continues playing in the MLS until the end of 2026, Messi would have the opportunity to play in his sixth World Cup.

The prospect of seeing this unprecedented milestone is a powerful draw for fans around the globe and a significant factor in the narrative surrounding his career. The speculation also raises questions about potential international team selection, assuming he maintains his fitness.

Inter Miami’s pursuit of Messi’s long-term commitment reflects the club’s ambition and its focus on building a winning legacy. By keeping Messi on their roster, Inter Miami demonstrates a clear vision for the future and reinforces their standing as a major player in MLS.