Manchester City vs AEK Athens: Confirmed lineups for the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League match

Manchester City host AEK Athens at the Etihad in a Champions League fixture that pits two teams coming off league-stage defeats against teams well above them in form this season.

City suffered a heavy 4-2 loss to PSG on October 14, a result that followed a 2-0 win over Porto back on September 8. The gap between those two performances shows how uneven their autumn has been, and a home game against AEK is a chance to settle back into a rhythm before tougher continental tests arrive.

AEK Athens have their own mixed recent record, having gone down 3-1 to Shakhtar Donetsk on October 14 after beating LASK 1-0 on September 8. A result in Manchester would be a major marker for a club still finding its level in this competition, even against a City side that has shown some cracks of late.

Manchester City confirmed lineup

Enzo Maresca’s projected 4-2-3-1 pairs Rúben Dias and Marc Guéhi at center back, with Khusanov and Gvardiol as the full backs protecting Gianluigi Donnarumma. Enzo Fernández and Elliot Anderson sit in front of that back line, giving the team control through midfield, while Rayan Cherki, Iliman Ndiaye and Phil Foden operate behind lone striker Jérémy Doku in a fluid front four. With no absences listed, this is close to a full-strength selection, and the balance between Fernández’s passing range and the pace of Foden and Doku on the flanks should let City dictate tempo against a deeper AEK block.

Manchester City confirmed starting XI (4-2-3-1): Gianluigi Donnarumma, Rico Lewis, Joško Gvardiol, Enzo Fernández, Rúben Dias, Abdukodir Khusanov, Allan, Elliot Anderson, Floyd Samba, Rayan Cherki, Phil Foden. Coach: Enzo Maresca.

AEK Athens confirmed lineup

Marko Nikolić sets AEK up in a straightforward 4-4-2, with Lazaros Rota and Stavros Pilios as the full backs either side of Harold Moukoudi and Filipe Relvas, shielding goalkeeper Alberto Brignoli. The midfield four of Lovro Majer, Kaan Kairinen, Răzvan Marin and Milán Vitális is built to stay compact and limit space between the lines, while Luka Jović and Barnabás Varga pair up front to give AEK a direct outlet on the counter. There are no absences to factor in, so Nikolić can call on his first-choice group, though keeping that shape intact against City’s movement in the final third will be the main test.

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AEK Athens confirmed starting XI (4-4-2): Alberto Brignoli, Lazaros Rota, Stavros Pilios, Kervin Arriaga, Harold Moukoudi, Filipe Relvas, Lovro Majer, Răzvan Marin, Luka Jović, Barnabás Varga, João Mário. Coach: Marko Nikolić.