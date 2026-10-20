Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
UEFA Champions League
Comments

Manchester City vs AEK Athens: Confirmed lineups for the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League match

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

Follow us on Google!
Erling Haaland of Manchester City reacts to his goal vs. Manchester United being disallowed.
© Michael Regan/Getty ImagesErling Haaland of Manchester City reacts to his goal vs. Manchester United being disallowed.
Manchester City host AEK Athens at the Etihad in a Champions League fixture that pits two teams coming off league-stage defeats against teams well above them in form this season.
City suffered a heavy 4-2 loss to PSG on October 14, a result that followed a 2-0 win over Porto back on September 8. The gap between those two performances shows how uneven their autumn has been, and a home game against AEK is a chance to settle back into a rhythm before tougher continental tests arrive.
AEK Athens have their own mixed recent record, having gone down 3-1 to Shakhtar Donetsk on October 14 after beating LASK 1-0 on September 8. A result in Manchester would be a major marker for a club still finding its level in this competition, even against a City side that has shown some cracks of late.
Add as a preferredsource on Google

Manchester City confirmed lineup

Enzo Maresca’s projected 4-2-3-1 pairs Rúben Dias and Marc Guéhi at center back, with Khusanov and Gvardiol as the full backs protecting Gianluigi Donnarumma. Enzo Fernández and Elliot Anderson sit in front of that back line, giving the team control through midfield, while Rayan Cherki, Iliman Ndiaye and Phil Foden operate behind lone striker Jérémy Doku in a fluid front four. With no absences listed, this is close to a full-strength selection, and the balance between Fernández’s passing range and the pace of Foden and Doku on the flanks should let City dictate tempo against a deeper AEK block.
Manchester City confirmed starting XI (4-2-3-1): Gianluigi Donnarumma, Rico Lewis, Joško Gvardiol, Enzo Fernández, Rúben Dias, Abdukodir Khusanov, Allan, Elliot Anderson, Floyd Samba, Rayan Cherki, Phil Foden. Coach: Enzo Maresca.

AEK Athens confirmed lineup

Marko Nikolić sets AEK up in a straightforward 4-4-2, with Lazaros Rota and Stavros Pilios as the full backs either side of Harold Moukoudi and Filipe Relvas, shielding goalkeeper Alberto Brignoli. The midfield four of Lovro Majer, Kaan Kairinen, Răzvan Marin and Milán Vitális is built to stay compact and limit space between the lines, while Luka Jović and Barnabás Varga pair up front to give AEK a direct outlet on the counter. There are no absences to factor in, so Nikolić can call on his first-choice group, though keeping that shape intact against City’s movement in the final third will be the main test.
Advertisement
AEK Athens confirmed starting XI (4-4-2): Alberto Brignoli, Lazaros Rota, Stavros Pilios, Kervin Arriaga, Harold Moukoudi, Filipe Relvas, Lovro Majer, Răzvan Marin, Luka Jović, Barnabás Varga, João Mário. Coach: Marko Nikolić.
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Liverpool vs Villarreal: Projected lineups for the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League match

Liverpool vs Villarreal: Projected lineups for the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League match

Take a look at the projected lineups for Liverpool vs Villarreal in the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League.

Is Raphinha playing today? Confirmed lineups for PSG vs Barcelona in 2026-27 UEFA Champions League Matchday 3

Is Raphinha playing today? Confirmed lineups for PSG vs Barcelona in 2026-27 UEFA Champions League Matchday 3

Take a look at the projected lineups for PSG vs Barcelona in the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League and if Raphinha will start for the Blaugranas.

How to watch Porto vs PSV match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Champions League

How to watch Porto vs PSV match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Champions League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Porto vs PSV for the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League on US television and via legal streaming.

How to watch Liverpool vs Villarreal match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Champions League

How to watch Liverpool vs Villarreal match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Champions League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Liverpool vs Villarreal for the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League on US television and via legal streaming.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo