Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today? Confirmed lineups for Al Nassr vs Neom SC in 2026-27 Saudi Pro League Matchday 9

Al Nassr host Neom SC in a Saudi Pro League fixture that pits a side chasing consistency against one still searching for rhythm in the final third.

Al Nassr enter on the back of a 3-0 win over Al Diriyah on October 9, a result that followed a 1-1 draw with Al Khaleej on September 12 and a 2-1 win over Abha on September 9. They have taken four points from their last two matches after that opening win, and three points here would keep them firmly in the title conversation. Postecoglou’s side will want to build on the attacking output from the Al Diriyah game rather than repeat the stalemate against Al Khaleej.

Neom SC arrive having lost 0-1 to Al-Ettifaq last Saturday, a result sandwiched between a 1-1 draw with Al Hazem on October 10 and a 4-2 win over Al Fateh FC back on September 13. The Al-Ettifaq defeat snapped whatever momentum they built from that high-scoring win in September, and they have managed just one point from their last two outings. A positive result at Al Nassr would steady a form line that has gone from free-scoring to stretched thin in recent weeks.

Al Nassr confirmed lineup

Postecoglou lines Al Nassr up in a 4-4-2 with Bento Krepski in goal behind a back four of Nawaf Al-Boushail, Mohamed Simakan, Iñigo Martínez and Awad Aman. Kingsley Coman and Samu provide the width in midfield, with Abdullah Al-Khaibari also in the engine room, while Sadio Mané, João Félix and Cristiano Ronaldo are all named in attacking positions. That gives the hosts three recognized forwards to rotate around a front two, suggesting fluid interchange rather than a fixed strike partnership. With no absences listed, this looks close to a full-strength selection for Al Nassr.

Al Nassr confirmed starting XI (4-4-2): Bento, Nawaf Bu Washl, Aiman Yahya, Abdullah Al Khaibari, Abdulelah Al Amri, Iñigo Martínez, Samú Costa, Ângelo, Cristiano Ronaldo, João Félix, Sadio Mané. Coach: Ange Postecoglou.

Neom SC confirmed lineup

Christophe Galtier also sets Neom SC up in a 4-4-2, with Marcin Bulka in goal and a back line of Khalifah Al-Dawsari, Malang Sarr, Nathan Zézé and Hawsawi Ahmed. Giorgos Masouras and Abdulmalik Al-Oyayari flank a central midfield pairing of Valentín Vada and Mohannad Abu Taha, feeding a front two of Alexandre Lacazette and Saïd Benrahma. That pairing gives Neom SC a direct scoring outlet after a lean spell in front of goal. No absences are listed, so Galtier can call on his intended first-choice group for this trip to Al Nassr.

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Neom SC confirmed starting XI (4-4-2): Marcin Bulka, Mohammed Al Burayk, Mohammed Al Dossary, Abdulmalik Al Oyayari, Malang Sarr, Nathan Zézé, Khalil Al Absi, Abbas Al Hassan, Saïd Benrahma, Alexandre Lacazette, Mohannad Abu Taha. Coach: Thierry Oleksiak.