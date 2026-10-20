Is Raphinha playing today? Projected lineups for PSG vs Barcelona in 2026-27 UEFA Champions League Matchday 3

PSG host Barcelona in a Champions League meeting between two sides that have barely put a foot wrong this season, and the Parc des Princes should be rocking for it.

PSG won 4-2 against Man City on October 14, a result that followed a 6-1 rout of Slovan back on September 9. Those two wins have PSG playing with real confidence heading into this stage of the competition. A positive result here would further cement their status as one of the teams to beat in this year’s Champions League.

Raphinha, who had been injured, is expected to start after recovering quicker than expected. Barcelona have been just as sharp, beating Galatasaray 4-1 on October 13 after a 5-1 win over Feyenoord on September 9. Those back-to-back attacking displays suggest Barcelona are in good shape going into this trip to Paris., who had been injured, isafter recovering quicker than expected.

PSG projected lineup

Luis Enrique sends out PSG in a 4-3-3 with no absences to account for, giving him his strongest available group. Hakimi and Lucas Hernandez provide width from the back four, while Joao Neves, Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz form a midfield built to control possession and transition quickly. Up front, Dembele and Kvaratskhelia flank Doue, giving PSG pace and directness on both sides of the attack.

PSG projected starting XI (4-3-3): Matvey Safonov, Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Lucas Hernandez, Joao Neves, Vitor Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Coach: Luis Enrique.

Barcelona projected lineup

Hansi Flick also lines Barcelona up in a 4-3-3, with a full squad to choose from and no absences listed. Pedri, Fermin Lopez and Marc Bernal anchor the midfield, tasked with feeding a front line that includes Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Anthony Gordon. With Rodri sitting at the base of the defense alongside Cubarsi, Barcelona look set up to press high while keeping a settled, experienced spine behind the ball.

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Barcelona projected starting XI (4-3-3): Joan Garcia, Joao Cancelo, Pau Cubarsi, Marc Bernal, Xavi Espart Font, Pedri, Fermin Lopez, Gavi, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Anthony Gordon. Coach: Hansi Flick.