Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
UEFA Champions League
Comments

Is Raphinha playing today? Projected lineups for PSG vs Barcelona in 2026-27 UEFA Champions League Matchday 3

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

Follow us on Google!
Raphinha of FC Barcelona
© David Ramos/Getty ImagesRaphinha of FC Barcelona
PSG host Barcelona in a Champions League meeting between two sides that have barely put a foot wrong this season, and the Parc des Princes should be rocking for it.
PSG won 4-2 against Man City on October 14, a result that followed a 6-1 rout of Slovan back on September 9. Those two wins have PSG playing with real confidence heading into this stage of the competition. A positive result here would further cement their status as one of the teams to beat in this year’s Champions League.
Barcelona have been just as sharp, beating Galatasaray 4-1 on October 13 after a 5-1 win over Feyenoord on September 9. Those back-to-back attacking displays suggest Barcelona are in good shape going into this trip to Paris. Raphinha, who had been injured, is expected to start after recovering quicker than expected.
Add as a preferredsource on Google

PSG projected lineup

Luis Enrique sends out PSG in a 4-3-3 with no absences to account for, giving him his strongest available group. Hakimi and Lucas Hernandez provide width from the back four, while Joao Neves, Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz form a midfield built to control possession and transition quickly. Up front, Dembele and Kvaratskhelia flank Doue, giving PSG pace and directness on both sides of the attack.
PSG projected starting XI (4-3-3): Matvey Safonov, Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Lucas Hernandez, Joao Neves, Vitor Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Coach: Luis Enrique.

Barcelona projected lineup

Hansi Flick also lines Barcelona up in a 4-3-3, with a full squad to choose from and no absences listed. Pedri, Fermin Lopez and Marc Bernal anchor the midfield, tasked with feeding a front line that includes Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Anthony Gordon. With Rodri sitting at the base of the defense alongside Cubarsi, Barcelona look set up to press high while keeping a settled, experienced spine behind the ball.
Advertisement
Barcelona projected starting XI (4-3-3): Joan Garcia, Joao Cancelo, Pau Cubarsi, Marc Bernal, Xavi Espart Font, Pedri, Fermin Lopez, Gavi, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Anthony Gordon. Coach: Hansi Flick.
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Liverpool vs Villarreal: Projected lineups for the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League match

Liverpool vs Villarreal: Projected lineups for the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League match

Take a look at the projected lineups for Liverpool vs Villarreal in the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League.

Manchester City vs AEK Athens: Projected lineups for the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League match

Manchester City vs AEK Athens: Projected lineups for the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League match

Take a look at the projected lineups for Manchester City vs AEK Athens in the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League.

How to watch Porto vs PSV match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Champions League

How to watch Porto vs PSV match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Champions League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Porto vs PSV for the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League on US television and via legal streaming.

How to watch Liverpool vs Villarreal match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Champions League

How to watch Liverpool vs Villarreal match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Champions League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Liverpool vs Villarreal for the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League on US television and via legal streaming.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo