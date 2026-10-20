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Liverpool vs Villarreal: Projected lineups for the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League match

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Florian Wirtz (Liverpool)
© AlamyFlorian Wirtz (Liverpool)
Liverpool host Villarreal at Anfield in a Champions League fixture that carries real weight for both sides in the group phase.
Liverpool arrive on a two-game winning run that includes a 6-3 win over LASK on October 14 and a 2-1 win over Atlético back on September 9. Andoni Iraola’s side have shown they can score freely in Europe this season, and that attacking output has carried them through recent weeks. A win here would keep Liverpool firmly in control of their own group campaign.
Villarreal come into this match off a 3-1 win over Napoli on October 13, a result that followed a 2-3 loss to Dortmund on September 8. The bounce-back performance against Napoli suggests Iñigo Pérez’s group can respond well after a setback. Three points at Anfield would mark a statement result for Villarreal and strengthen their position in the group.
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Liverpool projected lineup

Iraola’s projected 4-2-3-1 pairs Ryan Gravenberch alongside Jérémy Jacquet in midfield, with Florian Wirtz given freedom behind Lewis Koumas as the central attacking outlet. Bradley Barcola and Rio Ngumoha provide width from wide areas, while Treymaurice Nyoni’s inclusion points to squad depth being used across the forward line. Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gómez anchor the back line in front of Alisson, giving Liverpool a settled defensive base to work from.
Liverpool projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): Alisson, Joe Gómez, Virgil Van Dijk, Jérémy Jacquet, Kostas Tsimikas, Ryan Gravenberch, Florian Wirtz, Treymaurice Nyoni, Bradley Barcola, Lewis Koumas, Rio Ngumoha. Coach: Andoni Iraola.

Villarreal projected lineup

Iñigo Pérez sets Villarreal up in a straightforward 4-4-2, pairing Gerard Moreno with Georges Mikautadze up front to lead the attack. Santi Comesaña and Pape Gueye sit in central midfield, with Alberto Moleiro and Nathan Saliba tasked with supplying the front two from wide positions. Renato Veiga and Pau Navarro form the center of defense, giving the team a compact structure designed to stay organized against Liverpool’s movement.
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Villarreal projected starting XI (4-4-2): Luíz Júnior, Santiago Mouriño, Pau Navarro, Renato Veiga, Carlos Romero, Nathan Saliba, Santi Comesaña, Pape Gueye, Alberto Moleiro, Gerard Moreno, Georges Mikautadze. Coach: Iñigo Pérez.
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