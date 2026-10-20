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Why is Rodri not starting for Barcelona vs PSG in 2026-27 UEFA Champions League?

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Rodri of Barcelona.
© Getty ImagesRodri of Barcelona.

Rodri won’t start for Barcelona against PSG in the Champions League league phase matchday three fixture at the Parc des Princes, but he has been named in Hansi Flick’s squad for the trip.

According to reports, Rodri was below his best in training and ended the session with muscle fatigue. It was described as a minor issue, not a serious injury, but enough for Flick to rest him as a precaution, especially with El Clasico against Real Madrid coming on Oct. 25, five days after the PSG game.

The defensive situation could also be a factor, as Barcelona travel without Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia and Andreas Christensen, which leaves Rodri as an emergency option from the bench if Flick needs one.

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With Rodri on the bench, young midfielder Marc Bernal will take his place, while Frenkie de Jong, who has been called up for a second time after recovering from a long injury layoff, will also be an option from the bench for Flick.

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Lineups confirmed

Raphinha returns to the starting lineup for this game after recovering from a muscle edema in the back of his right thigh. The Brazilian was included in the squad for the last LaLiga match against Real Betis, where he played 20 minutes, and now Flick will use him from the start against PSG.

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Is Raphinha playing today? Confirmed lineups for PSG vs Barcelona in 2026-27 UEFA Champions League Matchday 3

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Is Raphinha playing today? Confirmed lineups for PSG vs Barcelona in 2026-27 UEFA Champions League Matchday 3

Barcelona confirmed lineup: Joan Garcia; Cancelo, Cubarsi, Xavi Espart, Gerard Martin; Bernal, Pedri, Olmo; Yamal, Raphinha (C), Gordon.

On PSG’s side, Luis Enrique is without a key defender, as Nuno Mendes suffered a left thigh injury during the Ligue 1 match against Strasbourg and is ruled out against Barcelona.

PSG confirmed lineup: Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos (C), Pacho, Lucas Hernandez; Vitinha, Joao Neves, Fabian Ruiz; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia.

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