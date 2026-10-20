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Why is Erling Haaland not starting for Manchester City against AEK in 2026-27 UEFA Champions League?

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Erling Haaland of Manchester City looks on
© Getty ImagesErling Haaland of Manchester City looks on

Erling Haaland is missing from Manchester City’s starting lineup against AEK Athens in the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League, leaving supporters wondering about the decision ahead of a crucial European fixture. After scoring twice in City’s weekend victory over Ipswich Town, the Norwegian striker had been expected to feature. However, Enzo Maresca has made a significant decision regarding his involvement at the Etihad Stadium.

The decision to leave Haaland out comes as Manchester City seek a response in Europe after suffering a 4-2 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in its previous Champions League match. Despite that setback, the Citizens remain in strong domestic form, having won their first seven Premier League matches of the season.

On the other hand, AEK Athens arrives at the Etihad after losing 3-1 to Shakhtar Donetsk in their previous European outing. The Greek outfit will hope to exploit any uncertainty in City’s lineup, although its record against English opposition and lack of away victories in the Champions League league phase make the challenge particularly difficult.

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The reason for Haaland’s absence revealed

Haaland’s absence from the starting XI follows a physical issue he picked up during Manchester City’s 3-2 Premier League win over Ipswich Town on Saturday. The striker scored twice but appeared to be limping late in the match after a challenge involving Ipswich substitute Jack Clarke.

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Maresca initially offered cautious optimism about the forward’s condition, leaving open the possibility that he could feature against the Greek side. Speaking before the game, the Manchester City manager said: “He can be available, we will see, we have a session now. We have some doubts after Sunday’s game. He was quite good yesterday, better. So we will see today.”

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However, the Norway international was ultimately left out of the starting lineup, with City opting against risking its leading goalscorer from the opening whistle. The decision comes during a demanding stretch of fixtures, with Maresca also needing to manage his squad ahead of the upcoming Premier League trip to Aston Villa.

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Haaland’s absence does not necessarily rule him out completely

With Haaland not starting, 17-year-old Floyd Samba has been selected to lead Manchester City’s attack. The young forward previously made an impressive impression by scoring twice on his senior debut during City’s 5-0 Carabao Cup victory over Norwich City. Samba’s inclusion gives the teenager an opportunity to demonstrate that he can contribute at the highest level, although replacing Haaland’s goalscoring output will be a considerable challenge.

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Although the 26-year-old striker has not been deemed ready to start, his absence from the starting XI does not automatically mean he will miss the entire match. His availability will depend on his fitness and whether Maresca believes he can contribute without risking further aggravation.

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