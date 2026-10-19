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Vitinha outlines PSG’s plan to contain Barcelona, Lamine Yamal in Champions League clash

By Fernando Franco Puga

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Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona.
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of FC Barcelona.

There is no doubt that the marquee fixture in the UEFA Champions League this week is the clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona. Lamine Yamal faces a formidable test at the Parc des Princes, but the French champions are well prepared to counter the talented left-footed winger.

Vitinha is set to feature prominently in the lineup tasked with containing Yamal. Nevertheless, the Portuguese midfielder stressed that PSG cannot afford to focus solely on the Spanish sensation, warning that reducing Barcelona to a single player would be a mistake given the Blaugrana’s star-studded squad and dominant recent form.

“To be honest, I would not say fear. He’s a great player, one of the best in the world,” Vitinha said when asked if PSG should fear Yamal. “What he’s doing is incredible. He’s special, but tomorrow we’ll be facing a great team, not just Lamine Yamal.”

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A legendary clash awaits

Barcelona and PSG share a storied, tempestuous rivalry in recent years—not only through dramatic knockout encounters, but also via high-profile departures. Multiple stars, most notably Lionel Messi and Neymar, have left the Catalan club to join the Ligue 1 giants in search of new financial terms or more ambitious sporting projects.

Vitinha lifting the UCL trophy

Vitinha lifting the UCL trophy

Supporters of both clubs are acutely aware of that simmering tension, which lends this match immense psychological weight. Furthermore, both sides are regarded as premier contenders for the trophy this season, meaning the outcome in Paris could shape the trajectory of the league phase and have direct consequences on knockout-stage seeding.

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Luis Enrique downplays Lamine Yamal-Messi comparisons ahead of PSG vs. Barcelona UCL clash

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Luis Enrique downplays Lamine Yamal-Messi comparisons ahead of PSG vs. Barcelona UCL clash

The fixture also pits two tactical masterminds against each other, with Hansi Flick and Luis Enrique widely recognized among the world’s elite managers. Determining who can dictate tempo and dominate the midfield battle across the full 90 minutes will be decisive in securing three crucial points on Europe’s biggest stage.

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