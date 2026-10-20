Why is Nuno Mendes not playing for PSG vs Barcelona in 2026-27 UEFA Champions League?

Nuno Mendes will not be part of the match for PSG as the defending champions host Barcelona in one of the biggest games of the Champions League league phase, and the reason is a muscle injury that came at the worst possible time for Luis Enrique.

The Portuguese left back suffered a left thigh injury in the 3-1 win at Strasbourg in Ligue 1 on Oct. 17, and medical tests the next day confirmed a muscle problem. PSG said in a statement that Mendes will be unavailable for the next few weeks, without giving a specific return date.

The injury came late in the game against Strasbourg, when Luis Enrique had already used all of his substitutions, so PSG had to finish the match with ten men. With Mendes out, Lucas Hernandez gets the start at left back in Paris, as PSG also deal with the absences of Senny Mayulu and Alessandro Longoni.

The loss is a blow for Luis Enrique as his team faces a Barcelona side that arrives with a perfect record. PSG have won both of their matches in the league phase, beating Slovan Bratislava 6-1 and winning 4-2 at Manchester City, while Barcelona have beaten Feyenoord 5-1 and Galatasaray 4-1, setting up one of the most anticipated matches of the league phase.

Tweet placeholder

Barcelona also arrive with injury concerns

PSG are not the only side dealing with absences in defense. Barcelona travel to Paris without Jules Kounde and Eric Garcia, who did not make the trip after picking up physical problems in the 5-2 win over Real Betis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Is Raphinha playing today? Confirmed lineups for PSG vs Barcelona in 2026-27 UEFA Champions League Matchday 3

Garcia has a muscle injury in the right thigh and is expected to be out for three to four weeks, while Kounde suffered a sprained left ankle, and his recovery will also determine whether he is available for El Clasico against Real Madrid on Oct. 25.

Andreas Christensen is also out with a muscle injury in his left quadriceps and is not expected back until mid-November, while Roony Bardghji continues his recovery from a torn ACL in his right knee and is not expected to return until the final stretch of the season. The injuries leave Hansi Flick short of center backs, which makes Pau Cubarsi and Xavi Espart key pieces for the clash in Paris.