Premier League
Liverpool set to break Premier League record after reportedly agreeing $168M fee with Newcastle for Alexander Isak

By Dante Gonzalez

Alexander Isak of Newcastle United celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Ipswich Town FC.
Liverpool have been active throughout the 2025 summer transfer window, aiming to strengthen their squad after a 2024-25 season that saw them claim only the second Premier League title in club history. Following reports of a $168M agreement with Newcastle United for Alexander Isak, the Reds are poised to set a new Premier League transfer record.

Isak has been a priority target for Liverpool since the start of the window, with negotiations intensifying in early August after the striker was left out of several Newcastle matches during preseason and the opening Premier League fixtures of the new campaign. Only final details remain for the Swedish star to complete his move, in a deal that would establish a new league record.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool and Newcastle have agreed on a £125M (around $168M) transfer fee for Alexander Isak, who is set to undergo medical tests to finalize the deal. If completed, the striker would become the most expensive signing in Premier League history.

Interestingly, Liverpool themselves had already broken the record earlier this summer. Surpassing Enzo Fernandez’s €121M move from Benfica to Chelsea, the Reds agreed on a €125M deal with Bayer Leverkusen for Florian Wirtz, who held the record for less than three months.

Florian Wirtz in 2025

Florian Wirtz of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfield on August 15, 2025.

As reported by Ben Jacobs, Isak’s transfer will be valued at £130M only for Newcastle United due to solidarity payments. However, the structure won’t affect Liverpool, who will pay a fixed fee of £125M with no add-ons included.

Liverpool rising star Rio Ngumoha sets incredible club record after scoring winning goal vs. Newcastle

Liverpool rising star Rio Ngumoha sets incredible club record after scoring winning goal vs. Newcastle

Isak reportedly agreed to personal terms with Liverpool months ago, choosing the Reds despite interest from other clubs. He is expected to sign a contract extending his stay at Anfield until 2030, with an option for an additional year, when he would be 31.

Liverpool and a massive 2025 transfer window

The 2024 season marked a turning point in Liverpool history, concluding Jurgen Klopp’s tenure as head coach after eight years at the club, with Dutch coach Arne Slot appointed as his successor. In Slot’s first year, the club spent conservatively, signing only Federico Chiesa (€12M) and Giorgi Mamardarshvili (€30M), with Mamardarshvili remaining on loan at Valencia.

For the 2025-26 season, Liverpool’s transfer strategy has changed dramatically. According to Transfermarkt, the club has already spent over €339M in the market, with Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike (€95M), Milos Kerkez (€46.9M), Jeremie Frimpong (€40M), and Giovanni Leoni (€31M) among the key additions. With Isak’s imminent arrival, Liverpool are set to become the team that has spent the most in transfer fees in a single window in the history of soccer.

