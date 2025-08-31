Trending topics:
Liverpool vs. Arsenal: Confirmed lineups for clash between Premier League contenders

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Mohamed Salah (L) of Liverpool and Bukayo Saka (R) of Arsenal.
Mohamed Salah (L) of Liverpool and Bukayo Saka (R) of Arsenal.

Liverpool host Arsenal on Matchday 3 of the 2025-26 Premier League on Sunday at Anfield. With both sides off to perfect starts and widely considered title contenders, this early-season showdown already shapes up as the biggest game of the campaign so far.

The Reds are defending their crown after an impressive debut season under manager Arne Slot, lifting the 2024-25 Premier League title. They’ve opened the new campaign strong with wins over Bournemouth and Newcastle United, the latter secured by rising star Rio Nguhoma’s dramatic winner in the 100th minute.

Arsenal, meanwhile, enter what could be a defining season for Mikel Arteta’s tenure after reaching last season’s UEFA Champions League semifinals. Following a narrow 1-0 victory over Manchester United that left some fans unconvinced, the Gunners responded emphatically with a dominant 5-0 win over Leeds United, setting the stage for another clash with a Big Six rival.

Liverpool and Arsenal lead summer spending

Despite winning the league, Liverpool’s shortcomings in other competitions — including the Champions League — pushed the club into a bold summer of spending. The Reds splashed more than €300 million on reinforcements, headlined by Florian Wirtz (€125m) and Hugo Ekitike (€95m).

Florian Wirtz of Liverpool looks on during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool at St James&#039; Park on August 25, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

Florian Wirtz of Liverpool looks on during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool at St James’ Park on August 25, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

Arsenal mirrored that aggressive approach, investing nearly €300 million to strengthen Arteta’s squad. Their marquee additions include Martín Zubimendi from Real Sociedad (€70m), Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace (€69.3m), and Viktor Gyökeres from Sporting Lisbon (€65.8m), all expected to play key roles in elevating Arsenal’s title push.

Confirmed lineups for Liverpool and Arsenal

Liverpool’s confirmed lineups (4-2-3-1): Alisson Becker; Dominik Szoboszlai, Virgil Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konaté, Milos Kerkez; Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister; Mohamed Salah, Florian Wirtz, Cody Gakpo; Hugo Ekitike.
Head coach: Arne Slot.

Arsenal’s confirmed lineups (4-3-3): David Raya; Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Riccardo Calafiori; Mikel Merino, Martín Zubimendi, Declan Rice; Noni Madueke, Viktor Gyokeres, Gabriel Martinelli.
Head coach: Mikel Arteta.

