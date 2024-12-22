Real Madrid closed out 2024 with a commanding 4-2 victory over Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu in Matchday 18 of the 2024-25 La Liga season. The win solidified a resurgence in form for Los Blancos after a turbulent period, and both Kylian Mbappe and Carlo Ancelotti reflected on the team’s “rock bottom” moment.

Mbappe was pivotal in the match, opening the scoring with a spectacular finish from outside the box in the 10th minute. He also delivered a precise assist to Brahim Diaz for Madrid’s fourth goal, capping off a strong individual performance in the final game of the year.

Following the match, Mbappe candidly discussed his struggles adapting to life in Madrid earlier in the season. “I can do much more. I know I have a lot more in me, and in recent matches, I’ve been playing better. The game in Bilbao was good for me—I hit rock bottom, missed a penalty, and that was the moment I realized I have to give my all for this jersey and play with personality,” admitted the French superstar.

Since the 2-1 loss to Athletic Bilbao in early December, Mbappe has been on a tear, scoring in four consecutive matches and providing two assists. He also played a key role in Real Madrid’s victory over Pachuca in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The French superstar credited the improvement to reaching the end of his adaptation period.

“In my opinion, we get to know each other even more, and now, as the boss said, the adaptation process has ended, and now I feel a lot better in the team. We can see in the field that I play a lot better with the others, and also that the team plays a lot better,” Mbappe admitted.

Despite the early struggles, Mbappe is beginning to justify his status as one of the world’s best players. Across all competitions, he has tallied 13 goals and three assists in 23 appearances with Real Madrid.

Ancelotti backs Mbappe and highlights team resilience

In the post-match press conferende, coach Carlo Ancelotti was also asked about the moment Real Madrid reached “rock bottom,” and the coach had a different turning point compared to Mbappe’s

“After the defeat against Milan, it’s been two tough months, very demanding for the squad and for the matches. We’ve had very challenging games, but we talked and sorted things out. We’ve bounced back and are finishing the year well, with hope for 2025,” the coach said referring to the shocking 1-3 loss against the Rossonero at home in November.

The coach was also asked about Mbappe’s statement, and he emphasized the importance of self-criticism in his resurgence: “I think he’s been self-critical and has come out of a situation that could have been complicated for him. Yesterday, I said that his adaptation period was over, and today he’s shown all his quality. I said yesterday that the adaptation period was over, and he’s shown that, occasionally, I’m right.”

Real Madrid has scored at least three goals in each of their last five matches, showcasing an attacking revival. The win over Sevilla places Los Blancos second in La Liga with 40 points, just one point behind leaders Atletico Madrid. However, their UEFA Champions League campaign remains precarious, as they are still close to the elimination zone.