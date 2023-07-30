Our Eintracht Frankfurt TV schedule will get you set to watch Die Adler from the USA.

Eintracht Frankfurt boast some of the highest attendances in the world, two European titles, and a smattering of domestic success over the years.

Where Can I Watch the Eintracht Frankfurt Match?

Eintracht Frankfurt on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Saturday, August 05 09:30 AM ET Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Nottingham Forest ( Club Friendly ) ESPN+ ESPN+

Sunday, August 20 11:30 AM ET Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Darmstadt 98 ( German Bundesliga ) ESPN+ ESPN+

Sunday, August 27 09:30 AM ET Mainz vs. Eintracht Frankfurt ( German Bundesliga ) ESPN+ ESPN+

Sunday, September 03 09:30 AM ET Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FC Köln ( German Bundesliga ) ESPN+ ESPN+



Founded: 1899

Stadium: Deutsche Bank Park

Manager: Dino Toppmöller

Best German top-flight finish: Winners (1959)

DFB-Pokal: Winners (1974, 1975, 1981, 1988, 2018)

European Titles: UEFA Cup/Europa League 2 (1980, 2022)

Eintracht Frankfurt TV Schedule and Streaming Links

The Bundesliga streams live in the United States on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with every game available. Of course, that includes Frankfurt.

The German DFB-Pokal cup also streams in ESPN+.

Frankfurt pops up here and there in European competitions, and you can find those game, such as Champions League and Europa League, on Paramount+.

For Spanish UEFA broadcasts, coverage is found on Univision, TUDN, UniMás, and the streaming service ViX.

Watch Eintracht Frankfurt on ESPN+:

Eintracht Frankfurt History

Eintracht Frankfurt’s roots go back to a series of earlier clubs dating to 1899. First, Frankfurter Fußball-Club Viktoria von 1899 merged with Frankfurter Fußball-Club Kickers von 1899. This new club, Frankfurter Fußball Verein, would then combine with the gymnastics club Frankfurter Turngemeinde von 1861 in 1920. This formed TuS Eintracht Frankfurt von 1861. “Eintracht” translates to “unity” in English, so it’s the rough equivalent of clubs names “United”.

After this final merger, the club won several titles in the 19202 and early ’30s. The only national top tier title for Eintracht came in 1959, a few years before the start of the Bundesliga era.

When the Bundesliga was established in 1963, Frankfurt were founding members. They finished third in that first season (and runner-up in that year’s DFB-Pokal).

While Frankfurt has never won the Bundesliga, they’ve only spent six seasons outside the top flight since its founding.

While top tier league success has eluded the Eagles, they have won the DFB-Pokal five times since 1974, the 2. Bundesliga title in 1998, and the UEFA Cup/Europa League in 1980 and 2022.

The 2022 triumph over Rangers in the Europe League final sent Eintracht to the Champions League for the first time since 1960 (when it was known as the European Cup).

Eintracht Frankfurt News

