Wolfsburg is a relatively new club by European standards, officially founded just after the end of World War II.
Founded: 1945
Stadium: Volkswagen Arena
Manager: Niko Kovač
Best German top-flight finish: Winners (2009)
DFB-Pokal titles: 1 (2015)
Each Bundesliga game, including Wolfsburg, is available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. You can also find the German DFB-Pokal Cup through ESPN+ as well.
Wolfsburg sporadically qualifies for European competition, and all three UEFA club competitions can be found on Paramount+ in English.
In Spanish, UEFA coverage is televised on Univision, TUDN, and UniMás. Spanish streaming can be found on ViX.
Wolfsburg History
Similar to Bayer Leverkusen, Wolfsburg started as a works team, for Volkswagen factory workers. In fact, not long before the club was founded, the city of Wolfsburg itself was founded. The city was created in 1938 to house workers building the car that would become famous as the VW Beetle.
Also like Leverkusen, due to the nature of the club’s founding as a works team, they are allowed a waiver when it comes to the 50+1 ownership rule that requires a club be majority-controlled by it’s members. Wolfsburg is entirely owned by the Volkswagen corporation.
BSG Volkswagenwerk Stadt des KdF-Wagen was founded as the first club affiliated with the motorworks in 1943. After the war, a new club, VSK Wolfsburg emerged, which adopted the green and white colors we know today. Shortly after, the club reorganized, changing the name to VfL (Verein für Leibesübungen) Wolfsburg. VfL loosely translates to “club for exercising”.
The club first appeared in the top level of the German game in 1954. But it didn’t last long, as they were relegated in 1959. They would spend the next 40 years navigating the second and third tiers of German football. In 1997, they finally broke into the Bundesliga for the first time.
Ever since, they’ve remained at the top tier. Usually a middling side, they have managed to win the Bundesliga once, in 2009. In 2015, they won their second major trophy, the DFB-Pokal.
In 2017, Wolfsburg signed a partnership deal with American lower division club Chattanooga FC, which shares the same Volkswagen sponsor. The partnership included an unusual situation in 2021, when the Wolfsburg logo was the shirt sponsor on one of Chattanooga’s kits.
