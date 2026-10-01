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Lionel Messi’s No. 10 fate confirmed as Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni makes emotional decision over iconic shirt

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Lionel Messi #10 and Lionel Scaloni, head coach of Argentina.
© Robert Cianflone & Richard Pelham/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 and Lionel Scaloni, head coach of Argentina.

Lionel Messi‘s extraordinary Argentina career is entering its final chapter, and Lionel Scaloni is already preparing for the difficult transition that comes next. With the 39-year-old set to make one final appearance for the national team, the coach has made a significant decision surrounding one of the most recognizable symbols of Messi’s legacy.

Argentina is beginning its first international window without Messi available for its opening matches against Bolivia and Burkina Faso. Rather than rushing into a decision that could define the start of a new era, Scaloni has chosen to give himself and the team more time.

The biggest challenge facing Argentina is replacing the influence Messi had both with the ball and within the dressing room. Scaloni knows there will be no direct replacement for a player who finished his international career as the country’s record goalscorer, so he plans to use the upcoming matches to experiment. “We’ll find a way to play differently,” the coach said.

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“That’s what these matches are for — to experiment. That said, our core style still revolves around controlling the ball. From there, we’ll see how we adapt.” That approach was already visible in the victory against Bolivia, with Scaloni starting Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez together in attack. Nicolas Paz also assumed the creative responsibilities that would previously have fallen heavily on Messi.

Lionel Messi of Argentina wearing the captain armband.

Lionel Messi of Argentina wearing the captain armband. (Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

The decision over Messi’s iconic No. 10

The most symbolic part of Argentina’s transition, however, concerns the shirt Messi wore throughout his remarkable international career. Scaloni has confirmed that Argentina will leave the No. 10 shirt unassigned until after Messi’s farewell match against Benin on October 6.

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“We aren’t obligated to assign it for these matches, so we won’t give it to anyone until Leo’s farewell game,” Scaloni told ESPN. “The idea is for someone to eventually take it on, given how special it is to wear. We just haven’t decided who yet.

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The decision means no player would wear Argentina’s famous No. 10 in the matches against Bolivia, and it will also remain unused against Burkina Faso. Messi will then return for his final appearance at the Estadio Monumental, giving the number one last moment of association with its legendary owner before a successor is chosen.

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Who could eventually inherit the shirt?

There is already speculation over several possible candidates, although Scaloni has made clear that no final decision has been reached. Nicolas Paz and Franco Mastantuono have been mentioned among the leading possibilities, while Julian Alvarez, Thiago Almada and Alexis Mac Allister also represent potential options.

The shirt carries an extraordinary history, having previously been worn by Diego Maradona and Mario Kempes, before becoming inseparable from Messi during the most successful period in Argentina’s modern history. Scaloni therefore appears determined to avoid simply handing it to a player for the sake of filling a squad number.

Lionel Messi of Argentina greeting teammate Nico Paz.

Lionel Messi of Argentina greeting teammate Nico Paz. (Daniel Jayo/Getty Images)

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Messi’s departure makes the decision even more significant because of what he achieved while wearing it. He leaves Argentina as the country’s all-time leading scorer with 125 goals, including 21 at the World Cup, after appearing at six World Cups and scoring eight goals in his final tournament.

The 39-year-old superstar announced his international retirement following La Albiceleste’s World Cup final defeat to Spain in July, bringing an extraordinary chapter to a close. His final appearance will come against Benin on October 6, when he is expected to make his 208th senior appearance for Argentina. Until then, the No. 10 will remain untouched, creating a clear dividing line between Messi’s era and whatever comes next.

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