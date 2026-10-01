Lionel Messi’s Argentina farewell schedule takes unexpected turn as Lionel Scaloni leaves door open for surprise return

Lionel Messi‘s Argentina farewell is expected to follow a carefully planned script, but Lionel Scaloni has now introduced an unexpected twist to the final chapter. The 39-year-old is preparing to say goodbye to the national team, yet the coach has left the door open for a possibility that could give Messi one more moment on the pitch before his official farewell.

Messi is scheduled to return to Argentina after the national team’s first two friendlies of the international window. With Bolivia and Burkina Faso coming before his farewell against Benin, Scaloni initially appeared to have a clear plan for when his captain would rejoin the squad.

Argentina’s first two matches will offer Scaloni an early look at the team without the player who has been its defining figure for more than a decade. The national team outclassed Bolivia 4-0 on Wednesday evening before meeting Burkina Faso, with the 39-year-old superstar initially expected to remain away from the squad during those fixtures. The transition is significant because Messi leaves behind an extraordinary international record.

He finishes his Argentina career as the country’s all-time leading scorer with 125 goals and the most-capped player, with 207 appearances before his farewell match. Scaloni knows replacing that production and influence cannot be solved by simply inserting another player into Messi’s position.

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Instead, the coach is preparing to experiment with different combinations and allow a younger generation to begin taking greater responsibility. “We’ll find a way to play differently,” Scaloni said before the Bolivia clash. “That’s what these matches are for — to experiment. That said, our core style still revolves around controlling the ball. From there, we’ll see how we adapt.

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Scaloni reveals the unexpected possibility

Messi’s farewell schedule appeared straightforward until Scaloni was asked when the superstar would join the squad. The coach explained that the plan was for Messi to arrive on Sunday, after Argentina’s match against Burkina Faso, but then revealed that the schedule could change if Messi wanted to return earlier. “For sure, Messi is expected to join the camp on Sunday after the game against Burkina Faso,” he said. “If he wants to play on October 3 too, no problem.”

That means Messi could potentially make a surprise appearance against Burkina Faso on October 3, giving him the chance to play two matches during his final international window rather than only the farewell against Benin. Scaloni’s comments make clear that the decision would ultimately be Messi’s, with the coach happy to accommodate him if he chooses to arrive earlier.

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The timing also makes the possibility realistic from a club perspective. Messi’s final Inter Miami appearance before the international window came on September 27, while his next scheduled club match is not until October 10, leaving a potential opening for him to feature for Argentina before the Benin farewell.

Messi’s final farewell remains against Benin

Even if Messi chooses to play against Burkina Faso, the emotional centerpiece of the international window will remain his farewell against Benin. The match is scheduled for October 6 at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires, where Messi will make his final appearance for Argentina.

Lionel Messi holding the World Cup trophy

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The farewell will bring an extraordinary international career to a close. Messi has won two Copa America titles and the 2022 World Cup with Argentina, finally ending years of frustration over his international legacy. His final World Cup also provided another reminder of his importance. Messi scored eight goals in eight matches during the tournament, while his overall World Cup record stands at 21 goals.