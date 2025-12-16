Lionel Messi reportedly advises Inter Miami on signing two La Liga stars ahead of the 2026 MLS season

2025 will be remembered as the year Inter Miami won the Major League Soccer title for the first time. They are now looking to strengthen their squad for 2026, and according to reports, Lionel Messi recommended signing two La Liga stars.

“Leo Messi has conveyed to the sports management the need to bolster the midfield and attack,” a Fichajes report stated this week. “It is not about flashy signings but functional pieces.”

The two players reportedly recommended by the Argentine forward have stood out for years at Atletico Madrid, where they were Messi’s rivals during his time at Barcelona. The midfielder is Koke, while the forward is Antoine Griezmann, with whom Messi also played briefly.

“For Leo Messi, Koke represents order, tactical reading, and continuity in circulation. An ideal profile to support the team from the core of the game,” Fichajes adds. “Messi believes that Antoine Griezmann would be the perfect complement in attack. Mobility, intelligence, and the ability to link up in tight spaces.”

What is the situation of Koke and Griezmann at Atletico Madrid?

Koke is a historic player for Atletico Madrid. He has spent his entire career at the Spanish side, making his debut in 2009. Since then, the midfielder has played 706 matches, scoring 49 goals and winning 8 titles, including two La Liga trophies.

Now approaching 34 years old, Koke is near the end of his contract, which will expire in July 2026. He remains an important piece for head coach Diego Simeone, having started 15 of Atletico’s 22 matches in the 2025-26 season.

Antoine Griezmann’s situation is somewhat different. He will turn 35 in March and, although he is under contract with Atletico Madrid until June 30, 2027, his role in the team is no longer the same as in previous years. Across La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, the French forward has started just 8 matches this season, scoring 6 goals and providing 1 assist.

Inter Miami need new stars

Reports of Inter Miami’s supposed interest in signing Koke and Antoine Griezmann align with the squad’s needs. The end of the 2025 season also saw the departure of key players like Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, both retired, while uncertainty remains regarding other stars such as Tadeo Allende.

To replace Alba, the Herons secured the signing of Sergio Reguilon. However, they still need a central midfielder to replace Busquets, and Koke could fit perfectly alongside Rodrigo De Paul, with whom he played for years at Atletico Madrid.

Griezmann has different characteristics than Tadeo Allende. The French star is not a pacey winger like the Argentine player; over the years, he has evolved into forward with vision for distributing the ball and a frequent scoring presence. On Griezmann’s side, the experience of playing two seasons with Messi at Barcelona could help him integrate quickly into Inter Miami‘s structure.