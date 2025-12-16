Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
MLS
Comments

Lionel Messi reportedly advises Inter Miami on signing two La Liga stars ahead of the 2026 MLS season

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF warming up.
© Carmen Mandato/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF warming up.

2025 will be remembered as the year Inter Miami won the Major League Soccer title for the first time. They are now looking to strengthen their squad for 2026, and according to reports, Lionel Messi recommended signing two La Liga stars.

“Leo Messi has conveyed to the sports management the need to bolster the midfield and attack,” a Fichajes report stated this week. “It is not about flashy signings but functional pieces.”

The two players reportedly recommended by the Argentine forward have stood out for years at Atletico Madrid, where they were Messi’s rivals during his time at Barcelona. The midfielder is Koke, while the forward is Antoine Griezmann, with whom Messi also played briefly.

For Leo Messi, Koke represents order, tactical reading, and continuity in circulation. An ideal profile to support the team from the core of the game,” Fichajes adds. Messi believes that Antoine Griezmann would be the perfect complement in attack. Mobility, intelligence, and the ability to link up in tight spaces.”

Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann playing for Atletico Madrid.

What is the situation of Koke and Griezmann at Atletico Madrid?

Koke is a historic player for Atletico Madrid. He has spent his entire career at the Spanish side, making his debut in 2009. Since then, the midfielder has played 706 matches, scoring 49 goals and winning 8 titles, including two La Liga trophies.

Advertisement
Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami to play one more game at Chase Stadium before 2026 MLS home debut

see also

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami to play one more game at Chase Stadium before 2026 MLS home debut

Now approaching 34 years old, Koke is near the end of his contract, which will expire in July 2026. He remains an important piece for head coach Diego Simeone, having started 15 of Atletico’s 22 matches in the 2025-26 season.

Antoine Griezmann’s situation is somewhat different. He will turn 35 in March and, although he is under contract with Atletico Madrid until June 30, 2027, his role in the team is no longer the same as in previous years. Across La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, the French forward has started just 8 matches this season, scoring 6 goals and providing 1 assist.

Inter Miami need new stars

Reports of Inter Miami’s supposed interest in signing Koke and Antoine Griezmann align with the squad’s needs. The end of the 2025 season also saw the departure of key players like Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, both retired, while uncertainty remains regarding other stars such as Tadeo Allende.

Advertisement

To replace Alba, the Herons secured the signing of Sergio Reguilon. However, they still need a central midfielder to replace Busquets, and Koke could fit perfectly alongside Rodrigo De Paul, with whom he played for years at Atletico Madrid.

Griezmann has different characteristics than Tadeo Allende. The French star is not a pacey winger like the Argentine player; over the years, he has evolved into forward with vision for distributing the ball and a frequent scoring presence. On Griezmann’s side, the experience of playing two seasons with Messi at Barcelona could help him integrate quickly into Inter Miami‘s structure.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Julian Alvarez handed harsh reality check by Atletico Madrid president: ‘He’s not at the level he should be’

Julian Alvarez handed harsh reality check by Atletico Madrid president: ‘He’s not at the level he should be’

Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez has recently come under scrutiny for his performances, and Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo spoke out on the matter.

Atletico’s Diego Simeone defends Julián Álvarez after performance drop vs. Barcelona

Atletico’s Diego Simeone defends Julián Álvarez after performance drop vs. Barcelona

After a discreet performance against FC Barcelona, Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone defended star striker Julián Álvarez.

Not Ousmane Dembélé or Lamine Yamal: Atletico’s Simeone names his real 2025 Ballon d’Or winner

Not Ousmane Dembélé or Lamine Yamal: Atletico’s Simeone names his real 2025 Ballon d’Or winner

Dismissing Ousmane Dembele and Lamine Yamal, Atletico Madrid legendary head coach Diego Simeone addressed who should've been the true winner of the 2025 Ballon d'Or.

Kylian Mbappe vs. PSG ends in shock ruling with staggering numbers: How much will Champions League winner pay, and why did Real Madrid star win case?

Kylian Mbappe vs. PSG ends in shock ruling with staggering numbers: How much will Champions League winner pay, and why did Real Madrid star win case?

When Mbappe left PSG, the farewell was anything but graceful. What followed was a bruising legal battle that exposed one of modern soccer's most toxic breakups — and ended with a stunning ruling that reshaped the power balance between player and club.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo