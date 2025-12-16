Inter Miami receive pessimistic update on Tadeo Allende negotiations with Celta Vigo

The 2025 Major League Soccer title is now in the past, and Inter Miami are fully focused on preparing for the upcoming season. One of their top priorities involves Tadeo Allende’s future, as his loan spell has ended and he is scheduled to return to Celta Vigo in January.

“Inter Miami have already expressed their interest and have made initial contact,” acknowledged Marco Garces, sporting director of the Spanish club, according to reporter Jose Armando on his X account. However, he immediately added a crucial clarification: “But we are still very far apart financially.”

Celta Vigo signed Allende in 2024 from Godoy Cruz of Argentina for approximately $5 million and gave him a four-year contract running through June 30, 2028. While he did not deliver standout performances in La Liga, the level he showed during his time in MLS has led the Spanish club to expect more convincing offers.

In that sense, Inter Miami could face a difficult dilemma. MLS financial regulations are far stricter than those in most leagues around the world, making a major financial outlay difficult. That would also likely involve a significant salary increase for the player, which could further complicate matters.

Tadeo Allende emerged as Lionel Messi’s primary on-field partner at Inter Miami during the 2025 season.

At the moment, the Herons have two Designated Players: Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul. That leaves just one slot available. If keeping Allende requires giving him Designated Player status, the club will have to decide whether it is worth using that final slot on the Argentine forward or saving it for the potential signing of another superstar.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Luis Suárez reportedly makes key decision on Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami future as contract nears end

Tadeo Allende set to return to Spain

While negotiations between Celta Vigo and Inter Miami continue, Allende is clear about his immediate future. “He is scheduled to report for training on January 2,” Garces explained in the same exchange shared by reporter Jose Armando.

However, the Spanish side is unsure whether Allende will be part of its attacking options for the second half of the La Liga season or if he will be allowed to leave again. “The transfer window hasn’t opened yet, and we need to be patient,” Garces added. “We’ll see what happens between now and January 2 or afterward—we have all of January.”

Inter Miami refuse to give up on Allende

It is clear that the Herons intend to keep Allende, given the impact he had during the playoffs, scoring nine goals in six matches. One sign of that intention can be found on the club’s official website, specifically in the roster currently displayed there.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi reportedly advises Inter Miami on signing two La Liga stars ahead of the 2026 MLS season

After the season ended, Inter Miami trimmed the list of players shown on the website as part of the squad. Players such as Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, both retired at the end of the season, are no longer listed. Neither are others whose futures are clearly elsewhere, such as Fafa Picault and Ryan Sailor. Allende, however, remains on the roster despite the fact that his loan deal expires in just a few weeks.