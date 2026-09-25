How to watch Italy vs Belgium in USA: 2026/27 UEFA Nations League, Live Stream, TV and Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Italy vs Belgium on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO: Italy vs Belgium

Italy vs Belgium WHAT: Nations League

Nations League WHEN: 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT • Friday, September 25, 2026

2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT • Friday, September 25, 2026 WHERE: Fubo

Fubo STREAM: WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Italy enters this Nations League campaign with a massive point to prove. After the profound disappointment of failing to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, the Azzurri are in a period of reconstruction under returning manager Roberto Mancini. Despite the World Cup setback, their recent form has been strong, with nine victories in their last 11 matches. This clash at the Stadio Olimpico is their first major test against an elite opponent since that failure, and the urgency to deliver a statement win on home soil is immense.

Belgium, on the other hand, arrives in Rome following a respectable quarter-final exit at the 2026 World Cup, where they were narrowly defeated by eventual champions Spain. Now under the new leadership of Mark van Bommel, the Red Devils are looking to build on that solid foundation. With an incredible record of just one loss in their last 19 games, Belgium possesses the quality and confidence to challenge any team. This opening Nations League fixture represents a chance to assert their dominance in the group and begin a new managerial era on a high note.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The two nations come into this match from entirely different summer experiences. Italy watched the World Cup from the sidelines after a shocking penalty shootout loss to Bosnia-Herzegovina in the playoffs, a result that prompted the return of Roberto Mancini. In contrast, Belgium navigated a tough World Cup group and knockout stage, showcasing their resilience before falling to Spain. While Italy has built momentum with recent wins, the level of competition has been significantly lower, making this a true litmus test for their rebuilding project.

The tactical battle promises to be fascinating, pitting Italy’s expected 3-5-2 formation against Belgium’s 4-2-3-1. Mancini’s system relies on a solid three-man defense and control of the midfield through numbers, with wing-backs providing width. Belgium will look to counter this with the creative genius of Kevin De Bruyne operating in the space behind a false nine, aiming to disrupt Italy’s defensive structure. The game will likely be decided by whether Italy’s midfield can stifle De Bruyne and if Belgium’s defense can handle Italy’s dual-striker threat.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Motivation is sky-high for both squads. For Italy, this is about redemption and re-establishing their credentials as a European powerhouse. Every match is an opportunity to erase the memory of their World Cup absence. For Belgium, it’s about proving their World Cup performance was no fluke and demonstrating that the transition to new manager Mark van Bommel will be a seamless one. A victory in Rome would be a powerful statement of intent for the rest of the campaign.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, this fixture has been dominated by Italy. In 26 meetings between the two nations, the Azzurri have claimed victory 17 times, compared to just four wins for Belgium, with five matches ending in a draw. This long-standing advantage gives Italy a psychological edge, particularly when playing at home.

Recent history also favors the Italians. They are currently on a five-match unbeaten streak against Belgium, a run that includes four wins and one draw. The last time these teams met was in the 2024 Nations League, where Italy secured a 2-2 draw in Rome before winning 1-0 in the reverse fixture in Brussels. Belgium’s last victory over Italy came in a friendly back in 2015.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Several key trends emerge from their recent encounters. Goals from both sides are common, with seven of the last ten head-to-head matches seeing both teams find the net. Most notably, Italy has developed a remarkable habit of starting fast, having scored the first goal in each of the last eight meetings. This pattern of early dominance is a significant trend that could shape the flow of the upcoming match.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both teams are navigating a mix of new faces and established stars as they enter this new cycle. Italy is dealing with a few key absences, including Dimarco and Cristante, prompting manager Roberto Mancini to call up nine uncapped players in an effort to rejuvenate the squad. Belgium is without the services of Jérémy Doku and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who was not selected for these fixtures, opening the door for others to step up under new management.

Mancini’s squad selection signals a clear intent to rebuild, blending experienced veterans with the next generation of Italian talent. The injuries have forced his hand slightly, but the focus is clearly on building a dynamic and flexible team for the future. For Belgium, Mark van Bommel begins his tenure with a relatively healthy squad. His challenge will be to integrate promising young players like Roméo Lavia and Mika Godts alongside seasoned leaders like Kevin De Bruyne and Youri Tielemans, ensuring the team’s high standards are maintained.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Italy Projected XI (3-5-2):

Donnarumma; Mancini, Bastoni, Calafiori; Di Lorenzo, Barella, Frattesi, Fagioli, Ruggeri; Kean, Pio Esposito.

This lineup features a robust three-man defense and a packed midfield designed to control possession, with Nicolò Barella and Davide Frattesi providing energy. Moise Kean, the leading scorer in the current squad, is expected to lead the line and will be the primary goal threat.

Belgium Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Lammens; Castagne, De Winter, Debast, De Cuyper; Tielemans, Lavia; Godts, Lukebakio, De Bruyne; De Ketelaere.

Van Bommel is expected to deploy a flexible 4-2-3-1, with the world-class Kevin De Bruyne pulling the strings in the number 10 role. Charles De Ketelaere is poised to operate as a false nine, creating space for the wingers, while the young Roméo Lavia partners Youri Tielemans in a dynamic midfield pivot.

More details on how to watch

You can watch the Italy vs Belgium live stream on Fubo. The platform is compatible with a wide range of devices, including web browsers, smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs, ensuring you can catch the action from anywhere.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In addition to the Nations League, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other top-tier soccer competitions. You can stream matches from LaLiga, Bundesliga, and other international tournaments, making it a comprehensive package for any soccer fan.

A subscription to Fubo is priced at $14.99 per month, offering a great value for the amount of live sports content available. This single subscription covers all the action, with no hidden fees.

Beyond the world of soccer, the service also features an extensive library of movies, popular TV series, and original programming. Subscribers can also watch other live sports, providing a complete entertainment solution.

Advertisement

Advertisement

SEE MORE: Schedule of Nations League games on US TV

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.