Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
uefa nations league
Comments

Is Kylian Mbappe playing today? Projected lineups for France vs Turkiye in 2026-27 UEFA Nations League Group A

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Kylian Mbappe of France.
© Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe of France.

Kylian Mbappe is set to start and captain France as they open their UEFA Nations League campaign against Turkiye at the Kocaeli Stadyumu, marking Zinedine Zidane’s first match in charge of Les Bleus.

The Real Madrid forward missed a training session earlier in the week with flu-like symptoms, but Zidane confirmed he’s back to full fitness. “Kylian is fine, he had a minor setback but nothing serious, he will be ready to play tomorrow,” the coach said during a press conference.

France come into this window off the back of a fourth-place finish at the 2026 World Cup, having lost to Spain in the semifinals before falling to England in the third-place playoff.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Zidane takes over from Didier Deschamps looking to reset the group, with two more Nations League matches following this one, away to Belgium on September 28 before home dates against Italy and Belgium on October 2 and 5 at the Stade de France.

Tweet placeholder

Turkiye, meanwhile, were eliminated in the group stage of their first World Cup since 2002 over the summer, and now turn their attention to a Nations League group featuring France, Italy, and Belgium. Vincenzo Montella’s side have won just one of their last six meetings with France, and will be looking to spring an upset on home soil in front of their own fans.

Advertisement
Kylian Mbappe makes case for 2026 Ballon d’Or: ‘I’d be disappointed if I don’t win’

see also

Kylian Mbappe makes case for 2026 Ballon d’Or: ‘I’d be disappointed if I don’t win’

Turkiye projected lineup

Montella will be without Hakan Çalhanoğlu and Kenan Yıldız through injury, with Salih Özcan in line to benefit from Çalhanoğlu’s absence in midfield, while Arda Güler is fit and expected to start out wide.

Turkiye projected starting XI: Çakır; Çelik, Demiral, Bardakcı, Elmalı; Özcan, Kökçü, Yüksek; Güler, Yılmaz, Aktürkoğlu.

France projected lineup

Zidane will be missing William Saliba through injury, while Aurélien Tchouaméni was left out due to fitness issues and Ibrahima Konaté withdrew with a knee problem, with Leny Yoro called up as his replacement. Eduardo Camavinga is expected to start in midfield, and Bournemouth’s Adrien Truffert could earn just his second cap at left-back.

Advertisement

France projected starting XI: Maignan; Koundé, Upamecano, Lacroix, Truffert; Camavinga, Rabiot; Dembélé, Olise, Doué; Mbappe.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo’s playing at 41 is a milestone Kylian Mbappé doesn’t see himself reaching

Cristiano Ronaldo’s playing at 41 is a milestone Kylian Mbappé doesn’t see himself reaching

Kylian Mbappé admitted he doesn't see himself matching Cristiano Ronaldo's longevity, saying he doesn't believe he'll still be playing for France at 41.

Kylian Mbappe’s France role to change dramatically as Zinedine Zidane could expose Jose Mourinho’s biggest Real Madrid dilemma with Vinicius

Kylian Mbappe’s France role to change dramatically as Zinedine Zidane could expose Jose Mourinho’s biggest Real Madrid dilemma with Vinicius

What happens during the international break could provide an intriguing glimpse into a tactical question that has continued to follow Mbappe and Vinicius at club level.

Kylian Mbappe makes case for 2026 Ballon d’Or: ‘I’d be disappointed if I don’t win’

Kylian Mbappe makes case for 2026 Ballon d’Or: ‘I’d be disappointed if I don’t win’

Kylian Mbappe has publicly staked his claim for the 2026 Ballon d'Or, insisting that his unmatched individual numbers make him the rightful frontrunner for soccer's most coveted individual honor.

Lionel Messi, Lamine Yamal, and Kylian Mbappe’s hopes defined as Ballon d’Or reveals three official criteria that will decide 2026 winner

Lionel Messi, Lamine Yamal, and Kylian Mbappe’s hopes defined as Ballon d’Or reveals three official criteria that will decide 2026 winner

With the ceremony approaching, the battle for the most prestigious individual prize in soccer is already taking shape.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo