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Kylian Mbappe makes case for 2026 Ballon d’Or: ‘I’d be disappointed if I don’t win’

By Fernando Franco Puga

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Kylian Mbappe of France (World Cup)
© David Ramos/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe of France (World Cup)

Kylian Mbappe remains one of the frontrunners to win the 2026 Ballon d’Or, but the ultimate decision rests with the voters. Nevertheless, the French striker firmly believes no player has a stronger argument to claim the award than him.

In recent days, several candidates have publicly stated why they deserve the 2026 Ballon d’Or, but Mbappe has been among the most active in making his case. The Real Madrid forward spoke out again regarding his odds, pointing to his individual goal-scoring record—particularly at the 2026 World Cup—and asserting that no player produced better numbers over the past year.

“I had a great individual year, and I know that is the most important criterion for the Ballon d’Or,” Mbappe told RFI. “I was the top scorer in all major competitions. Deep down, I feel this could be a good year for me. I would be disappointed if I don’t win it. When a competitor doesn’t win, he feels disappointed. My competitive spirit would be hurt.”

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Who Could Win the 2026 Ballon d’Or?

With the shortlist of finalists officially announced, Mbappe features alongside several global stars in one of the most competitive races in recent memory:

Lionel Messi, Lamine Yamal, and Kylian Mbappe’s hopes defined as Ballon d’Or reveals three official criteria that will decide 2026 winner

see also

Lionel Messi, Lamine Yamal, and Kylian Mbappe’s hopes defined as Ballon d’Or reveals three official criteria that will decide 2026 winner

  • Lionel Messi: Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone named Messi as his top pick for the award. Despite Argentina finishing as World Cup runners-up, Simeone argued that the 39-year-old’s peak performance on the biggest stage should carry major weight with voters.
  • Lamine Yamal: At just 19 years old, the breakout superstar led Spain to the World Cup title. His crucial role in Spain’s triumph has made a compelling case for voters looking to honor championship silverware.
  • Ousmane Dembele: The winger stands as a strong contender among the elite group of finalists vying for the top spot after securing back-to-back UEFA Champions League titles.
  • Kylian Mbappe: The Real Madrid striker continues to push his narrative of raw statistical supremacy, insisting that individual performance should define the decision after scoring 10 goals in the World Cup.
Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid

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This sets up a compelling clash of philosophies ahead of the ceremony: whether individual brilliance or major trophies will tip the balance in the final voting.

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