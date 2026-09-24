Joao Felix strike secures 1-0 victory for Portugal over Wales in 2026-27 UEFA Nations League opener

Portugal and Wales kicked off Group A4 action in the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League, with the hosts making an immediate statement performance in their opening fixture.
Building on their momentum from a solid 2026 World Cup campaign, Portugal capitalized on home-field advantage at the Estadio Jose Alvalade to secure a 1–0 victory over Wales in their 2026–27 UEFA Nations League opener.
Joao Felix proved to be the match-winner for A Seleção, breaking the deadlock in the 22nd minute with a strike from distance following build-up play from Nuno Mendes. The goal sealed a successful debut for new manager Jorge Jesus in his first official match in charge.
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Thanks for joining us!
Portugal defeated Wales 1-0 in the 2026-28 UEFA Nations League opener and you lived every moment of this exciting game here.
Thanks for staying with us, see you next time!
90+5' - PORTUGAL WINS! (1-0)
With Joao Felix's goal, Portugal starts with the right foot its UEFA Nations League's title defense.
90+2' - Portugal wants to finish the game with the ball possession (1-0)
Despite the attempts, Portugal has not found another way to score and the match is about to end.
90' - Additional time (1-0)
Five more minutes to play.
88' - Portugal hasn't created more chances (1-0)
After the substitutions, Portugal has lost impact in the offense and it seemed to be comfortable with the current result.
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85' - Portugal seems confused (1-0)
After Ronaldo was subbed off, Portugal has not find a great spot to score another goal and Wales has made a greater impact on the field.
82' - Wales looks better in the end of the game (1-0)
With just 8 minutes to finish the game, Wales has created more chances after the substitutions.
80' - An unexpected ending (1-0)
Wales has increased its level on the field and with just one goal away, they want to tie the game through corners.
77' - Portugal tries from long range (1-0)
Vitinha tries from long range and goalkeeper Ward saved the ball.
75' - WALES MISSED AN INCREDIBLE CHANCE (1-0)
After a potential offside, Wales had two players to score a goal, but they missed below the goal.
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72' - Portugal has slowed down (1-0)
After the substitutions, Portugal has slowed down the rhythm and the match has decreased in intensity.
70' - The match stopped (1-0)
Cabango was subbed off, but he was on the floor due to a supposed injury, but referee showed him the yellow card.
67' - Cristiano Ronaldo is subbed off (1-0)
Goncalo Ramos enters the field, and Cristiano goes to the bench.
65' - Portugal is close to score the second goal (1-0)
Ronaldo is trying hard to score, but Wales has established a great defense on him.
63' - Wales makes substitutions (1-0)
James enters and Brooks is out.
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61' - Wales motivates (1-0)
After Ronaldo's goal in offside, Wales has found a second breathe and is trying to score.
59' - Ronaldo was offside (1-0)
A great pass for Ronaldo found himself against Wales' goalkeeper and Cristiano scored, but was offside.
57' - Wales had his first chance (1-0)
In a counterattack, Wales found a space to create danger, but Ward as offside.
55' - Portugal looks close to score another goal (1-0)
Wales just defends its area after multiple attacks from Portugal.
52' - Wales can't leave the pressure (1-0)
Portugal's intensity has let Wales without a way to create a dangerous situation.
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50' - A BIG CHANCE MISSED BY RONALDO! (1-0)
After a great play from Pedro Neto, Cristiano found himself below the goal, but he kicked the ball wide.
47' - Portugal starts with the same intensity (1-0)
With the Portuguese side trying from the beginning to make things happen in the second half, the team is closer to score the second goal of the game.
45' - Second half is underway! (1-0)
Donatas Rumsas blows his whistle and the second half stats.
First half stats!
Possession: Portugal 59% – 41% Wales
Total Shots: Portugal 14 – 0 Wales
Shots on Target: Portugal 2 – 0 Wales
Shots Off Target: Portugal 6 – 0 Wales
Blocked Shots: Portugal 6 – 0 Wales
Corner Kicks: Portugal 5 – 0 Wales
Passes Completed: Portugal 284/314 (90% accuracy) – 156/190 (82% accuracy) Wales
Fouls Committed: Portugal 7 – 4 Wales
Goalkeeper Saves: Portugal 0 (Diogo Costa) – 1 (Danny Ward) Wales
Offsides: Portugal 2 – 1 Wales
Yellow / Red Cards: Portugal 0 / 0 – 0 / 0 Wales
45' - First half ends! (1-0)
Donatas Rumsas blew his whistle and the first half ends.
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43' - Portugal keeps attacking (1-0)
Portugal wants to score the second goal of the game and has had multiple chances to score.
40' - Another chance for Cristiano (1-0)
The Portuguese star is getting close to score his goal and with a clear chance, the ball went slow to Ward's hands.
37' - Ronaldo had a chance in a free kick (1-0)
From a long distance, Ronaldo was close to score for Portugal and the ball hit the wall.
35' - The dominance is from Portugal (1-0)
Wales can't find a good spot to avoid the pressure from Portugal and the Portuguese side is dominating.
32' - Portugal keeps creating danger through corners (1-0)
With multiple actions, Portugal has found in corner kicks an ideal situation to create danger.
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30' - Wales can't find a good spot to get the ball (1-0)
Portugal has taken full control of the game, after Felix's goal.
27' - Joao Felix leads Portugal (1-0)
After scoring the first goal, Felix has taken the leadership in the attack for Portugal.
25' - Portugal keeps trying to score (1-0)
Despite their first goal in the game, Portugal wants to seal the deal with another goal.
22' - PORTUGAL SCORES! (1-0)
Joao Felix with a great long range shot scores the first goal of the game.
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20' - Wales keeps trying through fouls (0-0)
After Portugal's attacks, Wales trusts in Jordan James to create dangerous situations in Portugal's area.
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17' - Portugal tries through corner kicks (0-0)
With two corners, Portugal has tried to score the first goal of the game.
15' - Wales wants to make things happen (0-0)
After Portugal's first attacks, Wales has taken the ball and wants to score with Cabango and James.
12' - Portugal's pressure is suffocating Wales (0-0)
With Ronaldo in the lead, Portugal is pressing Wales on their area.
10' - Cristiano's first shot (0-0)
After a great combination with Joao Felix, Cristiano Ronaldo kicked the ball, but it went wide.
8' - A very intense start (0-0)
With plays in both sides of the field, Portugal and Wales are trying hard to score the first goal of the game.
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6' - Portugal loses the ball (0-0)
Despite Ronaldo's team started with intensity, Wales has taken the ball and created a chance, but James was offside.
4' - Wales tries to recover the ball (0-0)
With fouls in the middle of the field, Wales wants to avoid Portugal's dominance.
2' - Portugal starts to pass the ball (0-0)
As expected when playing at home, Portugal is passing the ball to find a space to score.
0' - Game is underway! (0-0)
Portugal's title defense begins against Wales at Jose Alvalade Stadium.
Everything is ready to start!
Both teams have taken the field for pregame ceremonies, and kickoff is just moments away.
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Today's referees
The UEFA Nations League fixture between Portugal and Wales at Lisbon's Estadio Jose Alvalade is officiated by referee Donatas Rumsas (Lithuania), alongside assistant referees Aleksandr Radius (Lithuania) and Dovydas Suziedelis (Lithuania). Robertas Valikonis (Lithuania) serves as the fourth official, while Soren Storks (Germany) oversees the match technology as the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), supported by Assistant VAR Aleandro Di Paolo (Italy).
Start time and how to watch
Portugal vs Wales will get underway at 2:45 PM ET (PT:11:45 AM)
Watch this 2026-28 UEFA Nations League match between Portugal and Wales live in the USA on Fubo, FOX One and ViX.
Wales lineup
Wales' starting XI: Danny Ward; Neco Williams, Ben Cabango, Ben Davies, Jay Dasilva; Ethan Ampadu, Jordan James, Josh Sheehan; David Brooks, Lewis Koumas, Brennan Johnson