Joao Felix strike secures 1-0 victory for Portugal over Wales in 2026-27 UEFA Nations League opener

Portugal and Wales kicked off Group A4 action in the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League, with the hosts making an immediate statement performance in their opening fixture.

Building on their momentum from a solid 2026 World Cup campaign, Portugal capitalized on home-field advantage at the Estadio Jose Alvalade to secure a 1–0 victory over Wales in their 2026–27 UEFA Nations League opener.

Joao Felix proved to be the match-winner for A Seleção, breaking the deadlock in the 22nd minute with a strike from distance following build-up play from Nuno Mendes. The goal sealed a successful debut for new manager Jorge Jesus in his first official match in charge.