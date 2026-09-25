How to watch Turkiye vs France in USA: 2026/27 UEFA Nations League, Live Stream, TV and Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Turkiye vs France on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO: Turkiye vs France

Turkiye vs France WHAT: Nations League

Nations League WHEN: 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT • Friday, September 25, 2026

2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT • Friday, September 25, 2026 WHERE: Fubo

Fubo STREAM: WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Turkiye enters its first-ever Nations League A campaign desperate for redemption. Tipped as a potential dark horse at the 2026 World Cup, Vincenzo Montella’s side crashed out in the Group Stage after disappointing losses to Paraguay and Australia. Having earned promotion with a dominant 6-1 aggregate win over Hungary, the team now faces an immediate test to prove it belongs among Europe’s elite.

For France, this match marks the dawn of a new era under legendary manager Zinedine Zidane. While a third-place finish at the World Cup would be a success for many, for Les Bleus, it was a disappointment. Led by captain and all-time leading scorer Kylian Mbappé, the squad is under immense pressure to deliver a statement win and kickstart the Zidane era with the dominance expected of one of the world’s most talented teams.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

This fixture presents a fascinating clash of trajectories. Turkiye is stepping up in class after a frustrating World Cup performance where their impressive attacking metrics failed to translate into goals. Their promotion to League A is a significant achievement, but the challenge now is to consistently perform against top-tier opposition. In contrast, France’s successful yet ultimately unfulfilling World Cup run prompted a managerial change, bringing in Zidane to elevate an already world-class squad to new heights.

The tactical battle will likely pit Turkiye’s high-tempo pressing style against France’s formidable attacking firepower. Montella’s system relies on fast, vertical transitions, but defensive vulnerabilities remain a major concern, especially against a team like France. Zidane’s squad, featuring Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, and Michael Olise, possesses the quality to exploit any defensive lapses. Turkiye’s best chance may be to fight fire with fire, relying on its own attack to disrupt the French game plan.

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Motivation is clear and pressing for both sides. For Turkiye, every match in a brutal group containing Italy and Belgium is crucial for survival. Securing points at home is non-negotiable to avoid an immediate relegation battle. France, on the other hand, is driven by the need to establish a winning identity under Zidane and assert its authority over the group from the very first match.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Overall, the historical record between these two nations favors France, who have won four of their six total encounters. However, a closer look at competitive matches reveals a much more balanced history. In their three official meetings, the record is perfectly even, with one win for each side and one draw, suggesting a tightly contested affair.

Recent history adds another layer of intrigue. The last two clashes, during the Euro 2020 qualifiers in 2019, saw Turkiye get the better of France. They secured a memorable 2-0 victory at home before battling to a 1-1 draw in Paris. This recent success will give the Turkish side confidence that they can compete with, and even defeat, their highly-fancied opponents.

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Statistically, their official encounters have been productive in front of goal. The three competitive matches have produced an average of 3.0 goals per game, with a tight goal difference of 5-4 in favor of Turkiye. This trend suggests that viewers could be in for an entertaining match with chances at both ends of the pitch.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both managers are contending with significant injuries to key personnel, forcing tactical reshuffles and providing opportunities for new faces to make their mark in this crucial Nations League opener.

Turkiye will be without two of its most important players, as influential midfielder Hakan Çalhanoğlu and winger Kenan Yıldız are both sidelined with injuries. In their absence, coach Vincenzo Montella has refreshed the squad by calling up five uncapped players, signaling a potential new direction following their World Cup exit.

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France also arrives with a depleted squad. Zinedine Zidane’s first competitive match will be without defensive stalwart William Saliba and key midfielders Aurélien Tchouaméni and Warren Zaïre-Emery. This has opened the door for several newcomers, including last season’s Ligue 1 top scorer Esteban Lepaul and defender Jeremy Jacquet, who is expected to make his debut in the starting lineup.

Turkiye Projected XI (3-4-2-1):

Cakir; Bardakci, Kabak, Celik; Elmali, Kokcu, Ozcan, Aydin; Akturkoglu, Guler; Yilmaz.

Vincenzo Montella is expected to stick with his preferred 3-4-2-1 formation. The lineup will rely heavily on the creativity of Arda Guler and the midfield control of Orkun Kokcu to compensate for the major loss of Hakan Çalhanoğlu.

France Projected XI (4-3-3):

Maignan; Kounde, Jacquet, Lacroix, Truffert; Camavinga, Cherki, Kone; Olise, Doue, Mbappe.

Zinedine Zidane is likely to deploy a classic 4-3-3, built around the explosive attacking trio led by captain Kylian Mbappé. The midfield combination is dynamic and youthful, while the defense will feature a debut for the highly-rated Jeremy Jacquet.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch the Turkiye vs France live on Fubo. The platform is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and gaming consoles, as well as web browsers and mobile apps.

In addition to the Nations League, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other top European soccer competitions, including LaLiga and Bundesliga, ensuring you never miss a moment of the action.

The service is available for $14.99 per month, offering a comprehensive package for soccer fans looking for extensive coverage throughout the season.

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Beyond soccer, the platform also features a wide array of other sports, movies, and TV shows, making it a complete entertainment solution for the whole family.

SEE MORE: Find our comprehensive guide to watching the Nations League on US TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.