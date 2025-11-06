Trending topics:
world cup
Will Lionel Messi play in the 2026 World Cup? The Argentine star hints at his future plans and shares his expectations

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Lionel Messi speaks onstage during day 1 of the America Business Forum.
© Alexander Tamargo/Getty ImagesLionel Messi speaks onstage during day 1 of the America Business Forum.

After winning the 2022 World Cup with Argentina in Qatar, many believed Lionel Messi would announce his retirement from the national team. However, the veteran icon decided to tenure under coach Lionel Scaloni, even establishing himself as the top scorer in the CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Despite doubts about his participation in the tournament, his recent comments regarding his expectations may offer a clear indication of his intentions.

“I have very high expectations that the World Cup (2026 edition) is going to be something extraordinary. There are going to be some great matches. Teams from all over the world are coming, and some of them are very big,” Lionel Messi said, via American Business Forum in Florida. Even if the Argentine star did not confirm his participation in the upcoming World Cup, his commitment to the tournament suggests a potential ‘last dance’.

Lionel Messi has chosen not to commit to participating with Argentina in the World Cup as he aims to maintain peak physical condition. Although Scaloni has expressed his desire to include the veteran on the team, the Inter Miami star will only consider joining if he feels he is in top form to ensure a successful run, especially after scoring seven goals in the previous edition. Therefore, his current performance with the Herons will be crucial in his decision-making process.

Lionel Messi revels his feelings after winning the World Cup, disagreeing with Cristiano

As the 2026 World Cup draws nearer, players are increasingly eager to capture the prestigious trophy. Nonetheless, Cristiano Ronaldo recently stated that he does not dream to win it, minimizing the title’s significance. In a compelling rebuttal, Lionel Messi contrasted Cristiano‘s perspective by emphasizing the importance of the World Cup title, making a surprising comparison with a personal experience.

Argentina star Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winners’ Trophy.

“For me it was special. First, because for a player, winning the World Cup is the ultimate achievement. It’s like anyone in their job, any professional reaching the top. There’s nothing more after the World Cup. You can’t ask for anything more… I had the same feeling as when my children were born; a feeling that only those who have experienced it can explain what it means. It is so great that anything said about it falls short,” he said, via American Business Forum in Florida.

Cristiano Ronaldo downplays Lionel Messi’s World Cup impact with bold Portugal–Argentina comparison

Cristiano Ronaldo downplays Lionel Messi’s World Cup impact with bold Portugal–Argentina comparison

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are set to break an outstanding World Cup record

Even if Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have yet to secure their presence in the 2026 World Cup record books, both players have hinted a strong desire to participate. If they do, they could each become the players with the most appearances in the tournament’s history, totaling six. Additionally, the Portuguese star could make history by leading the national team to their first World Cup victory, while the Argentine star might break records by winning two consecutive editions.

