Cristiano Ronaldo gives surprising answer after Wayne Rooney picks Lionel Messi as GOAT

Cristiano Ronaldo established himself as the best player in the world upon his arrival at Manchester United. Partnered with Wayne Rooney, he led the club to multiple trophies, marking the Red Devils recent golden era. Despite his enormous impact on the team, the English legend has made it clear that he considers Lionel Messi to be the undisputed GOAT. In response, Ronaldo has provided a clear answer, sharing his own perspective on the matter.

“I think Messi’s incredible. I think he’s the best ever, so I’d have to say Messi. But Ronaldo has been a bit unlucky because, in any other time, he’d be winning all the awards Messi has. But they’re two of the best players of all time… I absolutely love Messi, I love watching him play, and that was the only reason because I think Messi had a little bit more in terms of how he played, and taking players on,” Wayne Rooney said, via Youtube.

Given this, Piers Morgan decided to ask Cristiano Ronaldo about the comments made by his former teammate Wayne Rooney in his most recent interview. In response, Ronaldo said: “No problem. I am not mad with that. It’s okey. You can choose whatever you want…I do not have anything against him, trust me…whatever players he loves the most, it’s okey. I respect him more when we played. I thank his words that he said I am a genius.”

Wayne Rooney may consider Lionel Messi to be the GOAT, but the Englishman had a successful past alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United. Together, they captured three consecutive Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy. Across their 206 games as teammates, they combined for 27 goal contributions, cementing their status as the best duo during the Portuguese star’s tenure with the Red Devils.

Cristiano Ronaldo (L) of Portugal and Lionel Messi (R) of Argentina.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have left an unforgettable legacy in soccer history

For over 15 years, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi stood at the pinnacle of world soccer, often cast as rivals in a debate that appears to lack logic. Though distinctly different players, both have dominated the modern era of soccer, excelling in unique ways. Rather than compare them adversarially, it is undeniable that both the Portuguese and the Argentine have been the world’s best players for more than a decade—a feat never witnessed before.

Cristiano Ronaldo has established himself as the most prolific goal-scorer in history, nearing an astonishing 1,000 official goals, all captured on video—an unprecedented achievement. His brilliance extends to the Champions League, where he holds the title of the competition’s all-time top scorer by a significant margin. The Portuguese star has also cemented his legacy as one of the greatest players at two legendary clubs: Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Lionel Messi, conversely, ranks as one of the most complete players in soccer history. Approaching 900 goals alongside 399 assists, he excels in both scoring and playmaking. Moreover, he has triumphed at every level, with the World Cup as the pinnacle of his career, making him soccer’s most decorated player. Together, Ronaldo and Messi shine as historical giants, their legacies transcending comparisons.