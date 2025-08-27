Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
LEAGUES CUP
Comments

Video: Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami to the Leagues Cup final with brace vs Orlando City

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.
© Megan Briggs/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.

The 2025 Leagues Cup is reaching its final stages, and on Wednesday, the two finalists will be decided. In Florida, Inter Miami and Orlando City are playing one of the semifinals—and there, Lionel Messi two goals.

Things looked tough for the Herons. They had fallen behind in the final minutes of the first half when Marco Pasalic took advantage of a mistake by Maximiliano Falcon and scored the opener with a powerful left-footed strike that left goalkeeper Oscar Ustari with no chance.

After the break, Javier Mascherano’s side took on the responsibility of attacking to find the equalizer but struggled to create real danger in the opposing box. In that context, the visitors nearly extended their lead with a chance that led to a penalty shout for a foul on Angulo inside the box. However, neither the referee nor VAR saw enough to award it.

Messi saves Inter Miami

Unlike the earlier play involving Orlando City’s attack, minutes later referee Walter Enrique Lopez Ramos did see a foul inside the box on a play where Tadeo Allende attempted a header.

Tweet placeholder

That gave Inter Miami the chance to equalize with just 13 minutes left in the match. Lionel Messi stepped up to take the high-pressure penalty and did not miss: with a powerful shot to the post, he gave goalkeeper Pedro Gallese no chance and leveled the match at 1–1.

Advertisement
Leagues Cup 2025 TV schedule and streaming info for U.S. viewers

see also

Leagues Cup 2025 TV schedule and streaming info for U.S. viewers

The penalty also led to the sending off of David Brekalo. Those two blows seemed to unravel Orlando City, who in the final minutes couldn’t stop the Herons’ momentum. And Messi was key to that—at the 88th minute, he linked up with Jordi Alba and scored a beautiful goal with his left foot. In stoppage time, Telasco Segovia netted the third goal.

Tweet placeholder

When and where will the Leagues Cup final be played?

With their spot in the 2025 Leagues Cup final secured, Inter Miami now await their opponent. On Wednesday at Dignity Health Sports Park, LA Galaxy and Seattle Sounders will face off for a place in the decisive match.

Advertisement

The Leagues Cup final, along with the third-place match, will be played on Sunday, August 31. However, the venue has yet to be confirmed. That’s because LA Galaxy, as the reigning MLS champions, have home-field priority throughout the tournament. If they reach the final, the match will be held at Dignity Health Sports Park. But if Seattle Sounders win the semifinal, the decisive game will take place at Lumen Field.

Messi’s words after the victory over Orlando City

After being named MVP of the semifinal, Lionel Messi gave an interview to Apple TV, explaining the effort it took for him to be ready for Wednesday’s match. “Since I came back against Galaxy, I’ve felt some discomfort, but today I wanted to be here because of how important the game was and how tough the opponent is—they had beaten us twice this year,” Leo admitted.

About his performance in the match, the Argentine superstar was honest: “In the first half, I was still a bit afraid,” he said. “But in the second half, I loosened up a bit more, and luckily, we were able to win.”

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Inter Miami vs. Seattle Sounders: Date and venue for Leagues Cup 2025 final that could crown Messi again

Inter Miami vs. Seattle Sounders: Date and venue for Leagues Cup 2025 final that could crown Messi again

Inter Miami and Seattle Sounders will meet in the 2025 Leagues Cup Final, with Lionel Messi leading the Herons into a showdown at Lumen Field.

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Leagues Cup

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Leagues Cup

LA Galaxy take on Seattle Sounders in the 2025 Leagues Cup semifinals. Find out all the key details on when, where, and how to watch this must-see matchup live in the USA.

How to watch Inter Miami vs Orlando City SC in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Leagues Cup

How to watch Inter Miami vs Orlando City SC in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Leagues Cup

Inter Miami face Orlando City SC in the 2025 Leagues Cup semifinals. Find out all the key details on when, where, and how to watch this must-see matchup live in the USA.

Christian Pulisic to be joined by Premier League star as AC Milan reportedly agree €42 million transfer

Christian Pulisic to be joined by Premier League star as AC Milan reportedly agree €42 million transfer

AC Milan have reportedly reached an agreement to sign a Premier League star to partner with Christian Pulisic in attack.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo