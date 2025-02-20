Kylian Mbappé matches Lionel Messi’s record against Manchester City in Champions League

Kylian Mbappé‘s hat-trick led Real Madrid to a 3-1 victory over Manchester City in their Champions League playoff second leg, securing their progression to the Round of 16. Mbappé’s performance was decisive, overturning a 3-2 first-leg deficit to eliminate Pep Guardiola’s side.

This impressive display further cemented Mbappé’s status as a top-level performer in high-pressure situations and highlights his exceptional goal-scoring ability.

With these three goals, Mbappé has scored seven goals against Manchester City in the Champions League, equaling Lionel Messi‘s record for most goals scored against the English club in the competition’s history. This remarkable achievement highlights his prowess against a top-tier opponent and emphasizes his status as one of the most prolific and dangerous forwards in the world.

He also surpassed Karim Benzema’s tally of five goals against Manchester City, solidifying his place among Real Madrid’s most successful players in this specific fixture.

A remarkable Champions League record

Mbappé’s performance against Manchester City also extended his impressive Champions League record. He has now scored more goals in knockout stages of the competition than any other player since the 2016/17 season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Furthermore, according to Diario Sport, he became the first player to score a hat-trick against a team managed by Pep Guardiola in a knockout tie, demonstrating the significance of his performance and highlighting the challenges faced by Guardiola in containing such a talented and prolific player. This remarkable achievement reflects Mbappé’s consistency, talent, and impact on the highest stage of European club soccer.

Real Madrid will now await the draw to determine their Round of 16 opponent, which will be either Atlético Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen. The club’s progress to the next round and Mbappé’s exceptional performance add considerable momentum and anticipation for their upcoming fixtures, and highlight their ambition to maintain their position among Europe’s elite teams.