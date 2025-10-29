Lionel Messi reveals one thing he doesn’t like in MLS: Inter Miami ace’s three-word advice could lure Antoine Griezmann, Neymar, and even Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi has been the face of Major League Soccer since joining Inter Miami in 2023, transforming the league’s visibility and prestige overnight. But as much as the Argentine legend has enjoyed his American adventure, he has now revealed that there’s one thing he doesn’t like about MLS — and even offered a three-word piece of advice that, if implemented, could see global superstars like Antoine Griezmann, Neymar, and even Cristiano Ronaldo follow in his footsteps.

In a revealing interview with NBC Nightly News with Tom Llamas, Messi spoke candidly about what he would change if he were commissioner for a day. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, who recently extended his stay in South Florida through 2028, didn’t hold back in his vision for how American soccer could truly compete with Europe’s elite.

Since arriving in Miami, Messi has done what few thought possible: he’s turned Inter Miami from a struggling expansion project into a global brand. Ticket sales, shirt revenue, and TV audiences skyrocketed. Yet, even amid that success, the Argentine superstar insists the league has untapped potential.

“I think that growing soccer in the United States is possible,” Messi said during the interview. “I think there are still big changes to be made so that teams can continue to grow, but there is a very strong foundation in place where clubs are prepared and want that growth. And I think it’s time to do it.”

According to Messi, that foundation isn’t enough without significant reform. He believes one specific rule prevents MLS from becoming what it could be — and his frustration with it has clearly grown over time.

The hidden obstacle holding MLS back

The 38-year-old captain explained that one major difference between MLS and top European leagues is the level of freedom clubs have to build their squads. Under current rules, MLS teams are subject to strict salary caps and roster regulations, including the Designated Player rule, which allows only three players per team to earn salaries above the set cap.

While this system is designed to promote parity, it has also restricted clubs’ ability to compete for top talent. Messi was direct about what he sees as the problem: “Every team should have the opportunity to bring in players and sign whoever each team wants — without limitations or rules for players to bring them in.”

Then came the moment that made headlines. In simple but striking terms, the Inter Miami icon delivered his three-word advice that summed up his entire argument — an appeal that would, in his view, completely reshape MLS and attract the world’s elite. His message? Scrap salary caps.

Messi’s stance isn’t just about money. It’s about vision. He argued that MLS’ growth depends on giving clubs the power to sign and build freely — not on equal spending limits that restrain ambition. “I don’t think that today all teams in the United States, all clubs, have the power to do that,” he continued. “If they were given the freedom, many more important players would come and help the growth of the United States.”

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.

It’s a bold suggestion, one that aligns with the approach seen in Europe’s major leagues — where clubs like Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City operate with financial freedom to attract top-tier talent. In fact, the veteran believes that if MLS were to follow that path, the league could soon welcome a wave of international superstars.

What might have been

Messi’s comments echo a frustration felt by many global players who have admired the MLS project from afar but found its structure unappealing. Over the past few years, Antoine Griezmann, Neymar, and Cristiano Ronaldo have all been linked with moves to the U.S., yet none of those transfers materialized — in large part due to the financial and roster restrictions Messi now wants lifted.

Neymar Jr, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo

Antoine Griezmann, for example, was heavily linked to Inter Miami during his turbulent spell at Barcelona. His creative play and charisma would have fit the American market perfectly, but MLS’ wage limitations made the move unrealistic. Neymar, another global icon, has reportedly explored a potential U.S. switch for years now. However, despite Inter Miami’s interest, the cost of his wages and image rights proved prohibitive.

And then there’s Cristiano Ronaldo, who, despite his global appeal and unmatched fitness, chose Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia over MLS in 2022. His potential arrival would have been monumental, but again, salary cap restrictions stood in the way. Had Messi’s advice already been implemented, the league might have seen these superstars on American soil — reshaping not only MLS’ competitiveness but also its global market presence.