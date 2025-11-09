Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Argentina
Comments

Lionel Messi receives squad boost as Argentina’s Scaloni makes last-minute call-up for Enzo Fernández’s replacement

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi (L) #10 and Enzo Fernández (R) #24 of Argentina.
© Megan Briggs & Tim Nwachukwu/Getty ImagesLionel Messi (L) #10 and Enzo Fernández (R) #24 of Argentina.

Lionel Messi suffered a significant setback with Enzo Fernández ruled out of Argentina’s November international window. With the Chelsea midfielder withdrawing from the squad, head coach Lionel Scaloni has made a late decision to call up his replacement.

Following Chelsea’s match against Wolverhampton on Saturday, Fernández confirmed he would not travel to join the national team in Spain due to a “bone edema that worsened in the last few weeks.” With a roster spot open, Scaloni opted for a somewhat unexpected addition.

Scaloni has taken the decision to call up Kevin Mac Allister as Fernández’s replacement for the November camp. Despite losing a midfielder, the Argentina manager chose to reinforce the defensive unit by bringing in the Union Saint-Gilloise standout.

Kevin, the brother of Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister, has enjoyed a breakout 2025-26 season, wearing the captain’s armband for Union SG and scoring his first UEFA Champions League goal. Primarily the right-sided center back in a back three, Mac Allister also offers coverage at right back, one of Argentina’s most vulnerable positions in recent times.

Brothers, Kevin Mac Allister of Union Saint-Gilloise and Alexis Mac Allister of Liverpool.

Brothers, Kevin Mac Allister of Union Saint-Gilloise and Alexis Mac Allister of Liverpool.

With Argentina unable to arrange a second friendly during the window, their lone match will be against Angola on Friday, Nov. 14, a game Messi is expected to feature in. Scaloni is using the camp to evaluate alternative options, and Mac Allister now has the chance to make his national-team debut at 28 years old.

Advertisement
Messi’s Inter Miami and Ronaldo’s Al Nassr reportedly in race to sign Argentina World Cup winner

see also

Messi’s Inter Miami and Ronaldo’s Al Nassr reportedly in race to sign Argentina World Cup winner

Lisandro Martínez also returns to the national team

Another positive development for Messi and Argentina is the return of World Cup winner Lisandro Martínez. Although not officially included on the squad list, the defender and the coaching staffs of both Argentina and Manchester United agreed he would join the national team camp.

Martínez suffered an ACL injury against Crystal Palace in February 2025, sidelining him for more than eight months before recently returning to training. While he will not play against Angola, the left-footed center back is expected to be an important presence during sessions in Alicante, Spain, as he works his way back to full fitness.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Messi loses key Argentina teammate as Premier League star withdraws from November call-up due to injury

Messi loses key Argentina teammate as Premier League star withdraws from November call-up due to injury

A Premier League star has announced he will miss Lionel Messi’s Argentina squad for the upcoming match against Angola.

Not just winning the FIFA 2025 Club World Cup: Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate makes rare world champion history

Not just winning the FIFA 2025 Club World Cup: Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate makes rare world champion history

But in 2025, one Argentine midfielder carved his name into history, becoming the only active player to win both the FIFA World Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino responds to Enzo Fernandez’s concerns about heat ahead of 2026 World Cup

FIFA president Gianni Infantino responds to Enzo Fernandez’s concerns about heat ahead of 2026 World Cup

After Enzo Fernandez addressed the concern about the extreme heat ahead of the 2026 World Cup, FIFA president Gianni Infantino issued a response on the matter.

Alan Shearer, Premier League legend, takes brutal shot at a Manchester United star after clash vs Tottenham Hotspur

Alan Shearer, Premier League legend, takes brutal shot at a Manchester United star after clash vs Tottenham Hotspur

Despite Manchester United's five-game unbeaten streak, coach Ruben Amorim has struggled to find the right balance. Following their recent draw against Tottenham Hotspur, Alan Shearer, the Premier League's all-time leading scorer, strongly criticized one of the Red Devils' star players.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo