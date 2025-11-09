Lionel Messi receives squad boost as Argentina’s Scaloni makes last-minute call-up for Enzo Fernández’s replacement

Lionel Messi suffered a significant setback with Enzo Fernández ruled out of Argentina’s November international window. With the Chelsea midfielder withdrawing from the squad, head coach Lionel Scaloni has made a late decision to call up his replacement.

Following Chelsea’s match against Wolverhampton on Saturday, Fernández confirmed he would not travel to join the national team in Spain due to a “bone edema that worsened in the last few weeks.” With a roster spot open, Scaloni opted for a somewhat unexpected addition.

Scaloni has taken the decision to call up Kevin Mac Allister as Fernández’s replacement for the November camp. Despite losing a midfielder, the Argentina manager chose to reinforce the defensive unit by bringing in the Union Saint-Gilloise standout.

Kevin, the brother of Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister, has enjoyed a breakout 2025-26 season, wearing the captain’s armband for Union SG and scoring his first UEFA Champions League goal. Primarily the right-sided center back in a back three, Mac Allister also offers coverage at right back, one of Argentina’s most vulnerable positions in recent times.

With Argentina unable to arrange a second friendly during the window, their lone match will be against Angola on Friday, Nov. 14, a game Messi is expected to feature in. Scaloni is using the camp to evaluate alternative options, and Mac Allister now has the chance to make his national-team debut at 28 years old.

Lisandro Martínez also returns to the national team

Another positive development for Messi and Argentina is the return of World Cup winner Lisandro Martínez. Although not officially included on the squad list, the defender and the coaching staffs of both Argentina and Manchester United agreed he would join the national team camp.

Martínez suffered an ACL injury against Crystal Palace in February 2025, sidelining him for more than eight months before recently returning to training. While he will not play against Angola, the left-footed center back is expected to be an important presence during sessions in Alicante, Spain, as he works his way back to full fitness.