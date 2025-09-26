Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
la liga
Comments

One step forward, two steps back: Barcelona’s injury rollercoaster continues as club celebrates Lamine Yamal’s comeback, only to get hit with two fresh setbacks

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Lamine Yamal (L) and Hansi Flick (R), Head Coach of FC Barcelona.
© Judit Cartiel & Florencia Tan Jun/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal (L) and Hansi Flick (R), Head Coach of FC Barcelona.

Barcelona’s season continues to swing between relief and despair. Just days after producing yet another comeback—this time against Real Oviedo at the Nuevo Carlos Tartiere—the Blaugrana received news that both delighted and worried their fans in equal measure. On one hand, Lamine Yamal is finally set to return.

The 18-year-old prodigy has been sidelined since Spain’s emphatic 6-0 win over Turkey earlier this month, his absence attributed to lingering groin and back discomfort. Barcelona boss Hansi Flick had not hidden his frustration with the Spanish national team, even accusing them of overusing the youngster. “They gave him pain-killing injections and played him in spite of his injury,” Flick complained earlier in September.

Now, hope has arrived. Diario AS confirmed that Yamal trained with the full squad on Friday, with president Joan Laporta hinting that he may see minutes as early as Sunday’s La Liga clash with Real Sociedad. Yamal himself fed the excitement, sharing a video on Instagram captioned: “Hey! I’m back.”

The timing could not be better. Barcelona face Paris Saint-Germain in midweek—a Champions League showdown that will demand every ounce of their talent.

Tweet placeholder

Barcelona pays a heavy price

For every positive, however, Barcelona seems cursed with two setbacks. Thursday’s 3-1 victory, while extending their winning run without Yamal, came at a steep cost. Two key starters have now joined the ever-growing injury list.

Advertisement

The first blow came during the second half against Oviedo. Brazilian winger Raphinha, who had been central to the Blaugrana’s attacking play this season with three goals and two assists in seven matches, limped off with a hamstring problem.

Tweet placeholder

The club confirmed the diagnosis the following day: “Player Raphinha has an injury in the middle third of the biceps femoris of the right thigh. The approximate time out is about three weeks,” read Barca’s official statement. That rules him out of matches against Real Sociedad, PSG, Sevilla, and likely Brazil’s international fixtures in October.

Advertisement

The second setback arrived less expectedly. On Friday morning, goalkeeper Joan Garcia, Barcelona’s summer signing who had started every game this season, suffered a knee injury during training. Initial reports suggested a minor muscle strain, but further scans revealed a meniscus tear, forcing the club to announce immediate surgery.

Tweet placeholder

“The player Joan Garcia suffers a tear of the internal meniscus in his left knee. Tomorrow, he will undergo arthroscopy surgery performed by Dr. Joan Carles Monllau. The approximate time out is 4 to 6 weeks,” Barcelona confirmed.

Advertisement

For Garcia, who had been making the No.1 spot his own after Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s injury, the setback is crushing. The 24-year-old is now expected to miss key fixtures including PSG, Sevilla, Girona, Olympiacos, and—most painfully—El Clasico against Real Madrid on October 26.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Not Vinicius, Rodrygo, nor Endrick: Star faces last season at Real Madrid as club makes final decision on his future

Not Vinicius, Rodrygo, nor Endrick: Star faces last season at Real Madrid as club makes final decision on his future

Real Madrid is preparing for what could be one of its most decisive summers in recent memory.

How many trophies has Sergio Busquets won? Complete trophy list with Barcelona, Inter Miami, and Spain

How many trophies has Sergio Busquets won? Complete trophy list with Barcelona, Inter Miami, and Spain

The question many fans immediately ask is: How many trophies has Sergio Busquets won in his career? The answer is as staggering as his impact on the pitch.

Real Madrid take aim at Barcelona and Atletico Madrid over La Liga referee controversies

Real Madrid take aim at Barcelona and Atletico Madrid over La Liga referee controversies

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid were called out by Real Madrid in an ongoing debate over officiating errors during this La Liga season.

Karim Benzema to make sensational Europe return with Benfica? New boss Jose Mourinho gives clear eight-word reply to possible reunion with ex-Real Madrid star

Karim Benzema to make sensational Europe return with Benfica? New boss Jose Mourinho gives clear eight-word reply to possible reunion with ex-Real Madrid star

Karim Benzema and Jose Mourinho—two names forever tied to the golden era of Real Madrid—are once again being mentioned in the same breath.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo