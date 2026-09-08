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Lionel Messi nominated for 2026 Ballon d’Or: Has any other player been nominated while playing in MLS?

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.
© Andy Lyons/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.

Lionel Messi secured a spot on the 30-player shortlist for the 2026 Ballon d’Or, recognized for his elite production with Inter Miami and his focal role during Argentina’s World Cup run. Earning inclusion while competing outside Europe’s top five leagues, questions arise regarding whether any other active Major League Soccer player has accomplished the feat.

On Tuesday, September 8, France Football unveiled its 30-player nomination list recognizing the world’s standout performers over the past season. In a field headlined by 10 PSG players, European mainstays, and Saudi Pro League stars Julian Quinones and Sadio Mane, Messi stands as the lone MLS representative on the ballot.

The nomination follows a prolific campaign with Inter Miami alongside his individual performance at the 2026 World Cup, where he led Argentina to the final with eight goals and four assists. Fresh off capturing the 2025 MLS Cup after recording 43 goals and 25 assists in 49 overall matches, Messi has maintained his dominance in 2026 with 21 goals and 11 assists through 24 matches.

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For the first time in the honor’s history, the Ballon d’Or ceremony will move away from Paris to take place at The London Palladium in England. With the gala scheduled for Monday, October 26 at 3:00 p.m. ET, and Inter Miami set to host FC Cincinnati on Wednesday, October 28, Messi’s personal attendance at the event remains unconfirmed.

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Messi not the first MLS player to feature on the shortlist

Messi previously set historic precedent by becoming the first active MLS player to win the award in 2023, though that vote primarily celebrated his 2022 World Cup triumph. His 2026 nomination, while fortified by international play, reflects a full year of dominance in MLS as the league’s reigning MVP.

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However, the Argentine icon was not the first player nominated for the Ballon d’Or while actively rostered in MLS. That benchmark belongs to David Beckham, who earned a nomination in 2007 after joining the LA Galaxy.

Ahead of the 2007 edition, organizers at France Football modified the voting rules by expanding eligibility globally. Prior to that decision, the award was strictly limited to players competing for clubs under UEFA jurisdiction.

David Beckham #23 of the Los Angeles Galaxy.

David Beckham #23 of the Los Angeles Galaxy. (Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

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Beckham played a key role in helping Real Madrid secure the 2006-07 La Liga title over FC Barcelona during his final season in Spain. Upon completing his high-profile transfer to the Galaxy in July 2007, the English midfielder was named to the 50-player shortlist that Octobera , vote ultimately won by Brazilian star Kaka, while Beckham finished without receiving a vote.

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