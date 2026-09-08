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Is Kylian Mbappe playing? Confirmed lineups for Real Madrid vs Inter Milan at 2026-27 UEFA Champions League

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid and Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan.
© Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe of Real Madrid and Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan.

Real Madrid host Inter Milan to open their 2026-27 Champions League campaign at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Kylian Mbappe set to lead the line for Jose Mourinho’s side in the opening match of the new league phase.

The Frenchman arrives with a personal milestone in reach, needing just two goals against Inter to move above club legend Raul and into fifth place on the competition’s all-time scoring list.

The match carries extra weight for Real Madrid, who are looking to bounce back after a damaging loss to Real Betis in LaLiga over the weekend. A strong start at the Champions League, would go a long way toward settling any nerves after that setback.

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Inter Milan arrive at the Bernabeu as one of the competition’s most consistent recent performers, having reached the final in 2025 before falling short. Under their own management setup this season, the Italian side will look to Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram to provide the attacking edge that has made them one of Europe’s most dangerous counterattacking teams over the past two years.

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Real Madrid confirmed lineup

Real Madrid will be without Arda Guler, Eduardo Camavinga and Bernardo Silva, all unavailable through suspension, forcing Mourinho into a midfield reshuffle.

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How to watch Real Madrid vs Inter in USA: 2026/27 Champions League, Live Stream, TV and Preview

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How to watch Real Madrid vs Inter in USA: 2026/27 Champions League, Live Stream, TV and Preview

Real Madrid confirmed starting XI: Thibaut Courtois; Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konate, Dean Huijsen, Marc Cucurella; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Federico Valverde; Brahim Diaz, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior; Kylian Mbappe.

Inter Milan confirmed lineup

Inter Milan should field a largely settled back line, with Alessandro Bastoni anchoring the defense. In midfield, Nicolo Barella and Hakan Calhanoglu are expected to control the tempo, while Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram once again lead the line up top.

Inter Milan confirmed starting XI: Josep Martinez; Benjamin Pavard, Yann Bisseck, Alessandro Bastoni; Andy Diouf, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, Curtis Jones, Carlos Augusto; Lautaro Martinez, Marcus Thuram.

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