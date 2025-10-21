Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
MLS
Comments

Lionel Messi sparks concern after missing Inter Miami training before MLS playoffs vs. Nashville

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami warming up prior to Nashville SC game.
© Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami warming up prior to Nashville SC game.

The 2025 Major League Soccer regular season has concluded, and teams are now gearing up for the playoffs, set to kick off next Friday with Inter Miami hosting Nashville SC in the opening match. However, alarms were raised for the Herons after star forward Lionel Messi missed Tuesday’s training session.

Following a season packed with fixtures across multiple competitions, Inter Miami fell short in their bid to defend the Supporters’ Shield but still managed to secure third place in the Eastern Conference with 65 points — just one behind leaders Philadelphia Union. With the Herons once again facing Nashville, as they did on MLS Decision Day, their preparation for the playoffs suffered an unexpected setback.

According to Miami Herald reporter Michelle Kaufman, Messi was nowhere to be seen during the first part of Inter Miami’s training session on Tuesday morning. It marked the second team practice since Saturday’s win over Nashville, and with no official statement initially addressing his condition, the Argentine’s absence sparked uncertainty.

The news came as a surprise, given Messi’s performance in that same game, where he scored a hat trick, added an assist, and completed the match without showing any signs of discomfort. Later in the afternoon, club officials clarified that Messi missed the session due to minor back soreness.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF during Nashville SC game.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF during Nashville SC game.

Despite the midweek scare, Inter Miami have little reason for concern regarding their captain’s availability for the postseason. According to Miami Herald, Messi is expected to return to training on Wednesday and should be fit for Friday’s playoff opener against Nashville.

Advertisement
Lionel Messi chases major MLS honor after stellar 2025 season with Inter Miami

see also

Lionel Messi chases major MLS honor after stellar 2025 season with Inter Miami

Inter Miami to face Nashville in MLS playoffs

After finishing third in the regular season, Inter Miami were drawn to face sixth-place Nashville SC, who ended the campaign with 54 points. The first leg will be played on October 24 at Chase Stadium, followed by the return leg at GEODIS Park on November 1. If a decisive third match is needed, it will take place in Miami on November 7.

Heading into the playoffs, Inter Miami hold a strong record against Nashville, not only following their recent 5–2 win but also throughout Messi’s encounters with the Boys in Gold. The Argentine has faced Nashville seven times, earning five wins and two draws, while contributing an impressive 10 goals and three assists in those matchups.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Benjamin Cremaschi makes history: Inter Miami loanee joins Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland in elite list with U-20 World Cup major recognition

Benjamin Cremaschi makes history: Inter Miami loanee joins Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland in elite list with U-20 World Cup major recognition

When Benjamin Cremaschi left Inter Miami, few expected that within months he would find himself mentioned alongside soccer royalty such as Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland.

From Lionel Messi’s MLS to joining Christian Pulisic in Serie A? Special ‘Beckham’ clause could bring Son Heung-min to Milan to keep LAFC star 2026 World Cup-fit

From Lionel Messi’s MLS to joining Christian Pulisic in Serie A? Special ‘Beckham’ clause could bring Son Heung-min to Milan to keep LAFC star 2026 World Cup-fit

From Lionel Messi’s MLS to Christian Pulisic’s Milan, the soccer world continues to see the blending of continents — and now, Son Heung-min could be the next star to bridge that gap.

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami star Noah Allen doesn’t hold back: Is a trophyless season a failure?

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami star Noah Allen doesn’t hold back: Is a trophyless season a failure?

After their 2025 Leagues Cup loss to Seattle Sounders, Inter Miami risk ending the season without a trophy, relying solely on the MLS Cup. In response, Lionel Messi's teammate, Noah Allen, issued a decisive statement about that potential situation.

Fermín López outshines Lamine Yamal to claim historic Barcelona record after Champions League hat trick

Fermín López outshines Lamine Yamal to claim historic Barcelona record after Champions League hat trick

With a hat trick in the last UEFA Champions League game, Fermín López has outshined Lamine Yamal and claimed a historic FC Barcelona record to his own.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo