Lionel Messi sparks concern after missing Inter Miami training before MLS playoffs vs. Nashville

The 2025 Major League Soccer regular season has concluded, and teams are now gearing up for the playoffs, set to kick off next Friday with Inter Miami hosting Nashville SC in the opening match. However, alarms were raised for the Herons after star forward Lionel Messi missed Tuesday’s training session.

Following a season packed with fixtures across multiple competitions, Inter Miami fell short in their bid to defend the Supporters’ Shield but still managed to secure third place in the Eastern Conference with 65 points — just one behind leaders Philadelphia Union. With the Herons once again facing Nashville, as they did on MLS Decision Day, their preparation for the playoffs suffered an unexpected setback.

According to Miami Herald reporter Michelle Kaufman, Messi was nowhere to be seen during the first part of Inter Miami’s training session on Tuesday morning. It marked the second team practice since Saturday’s win over Nashville, and with no official statement initially addressing his condition, the Argentine’s absence sparked uncertainty.

The news came as a surprise, given Messi’s performance in that same game, where he scored a hat trick, added an assist, and completed the match without showing any signs of discomfort. Later in the afternoon, club officials clarified that Messi missed the session due to minor back soreness.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF during Nashville SC game.

Despite the midweek scare, Inter Miami have little reason for concern regarding their captain’s availability for the postseason. According to Miami Herald, Messi is expected to return to training on Wednesday and should be fit for Friday’s playoff opener against Nashville.

Inter Miami to face Nashville in MLS playoffs

After finishing third in the regular season, Inter Miami were drawn to face sixth-place Nashville SC, who ended the campaign with 54 points. The first leg will be played on October 24 at Chase Stadium, followed by the return leg at GEODIS Park on November 1. If a decisive third match is needed, it will take place in Miami on November 7.

Heading into the playoffs, Inter Miami hold a strong record against Nashville, not only following their recent 5–2 win but also throughout Messi’s encounters with the Boys in Gold. The Argentine has faced Nashville seven times, earning five wins and two draws, while contributing an impressive 10 goals and three assists in those matchups.