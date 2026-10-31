Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Carlos Tevez reveals how Argentina’s legend predicts his own goals and why CR7 is different

The debate over Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has produced countless opinions from former teammates, managers, and soccer legends. However, Carlos Tevez has offered a particularly interesting perspective, recalling his experiences alongside both superstars and explaining what separated their approaches to the game.

The former Argentina international believes the two icons reached extraordinary levels through contrasting methods. His memories of sharing the pitch with them provide a rare insight into their personalities, preparation, and confidence.

Tevez’s assessment matters because he played alongside both soccer icons. He shared the Manchester United dressing room with Ronaldo between 2007 and 2009, while also representing Argentina alongside Messi during his international career.

His experience allowed him to observe their personalities away from the attention of supporters and the media. Although both players possessed an extraordinary desire to win, their methods of reaching that level were noticeably different. Tevez has consistently favored Messi when discussing the two superstars, pointing towards the Argentine’s natural ability and instinctive understanding of soccer.

Carlos Tevez of Argentina celebrates scoring with Lionel Messi

Nevertheless, he has also recognized Ronaldo’s exceptional professionalism and the dedication that helped him maintain his position among the world’s best players. He has also identified areas in which Ronaldo stood out, particularly his aerial ability, while acknowledging that both players continued improving their finishing throughout their careers.

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Carlos Tevez reveals Messi’s remarkable confidence

During an appearance on Rio Ferdinand Presents, Tevez recalled how Messi sometimes appeared to know exactly what would happen during a match. The Argentine explained that his former international teammate occasionally predicted the final score before delivering the goals himself. “No, Messi would tell me, I’ll go quietly, we’ll win 2-0, and we would win 2-0, and he would score two goals,” Tevez explained.

He also described how Messi could sometimes look as though he had little interest in playing, only to produce an extraordinary performance when he felt ready. Tevez remembered another occasion when the Barcelona legend predicted a 3-0 victory and proceeded to score all three goals. “Sometimes you would see him as if he didn’t feel like playing, and he wouldn’t score anything. But if he told you: Today we’ll win 3-0, he would score those three goals easily,” he added.

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These memories highlight the confidence and instinct that Tevez believes have always distinguished Messi. Rather than constantly demonstrating his abilities through preparation, the Argentine appeared capable of producing moments of brilliance almost effortlessly.

Why Cristiano Ronaldo approaches soccer differently

Tevez offered a contrasting description of Ronaldo, suggesting that the Portuguese forward’s success was built around an extraordinary willingness to push himself. Although Ronaldo possessed the ability to score multiple goals in a match, his former Manchester United teammate believed he approached those achievements with a different mentality.

“As for Cristiano, we know he had to push himself, and he had to deliver the required performance,” Tevez said. “And he could score three goals, but he wouldn’t tell you that beforehand with the same confidence that Messi spoke with.”

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Carlos Tevez and Cristiano Ronaldo

The distinction reflects two different approaches to reaching the highest level of soccer. Messi’s confidence appeared to come naturally, while Ronaldo’s mentality was characterized by constant self-improvement, discipline, and the determination to deliver.

Tevez has previously highlighted how Ronaldo dedicated himself to perfecting even the smallest details of his game. He recalled the Portuguese forward working extensively on ball control, dribbling movements, and his physical condition, while Messi seemed to produce many of his technical tricks instinctively.

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