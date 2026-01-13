Lionel Messi couldn’t do it: Cristiano Ronaldo breaks soccer’s ultimate goalscoring record in 2026 despite Saudi Pro League title battle slump

The contrast could hardly be sharper. On one hand, Cristiano Ronaldo finds himself navigating one of the most difficult collective moments of his time in Saudi Arabia, with the title race slipping away and pressure mounting around the club. On the other hand, the Portuguese icon continues to bend soccer history to his will, reaching yet another milestone that reinforces his status as a once-in-a-generation phenomenon. Even in defeat, and even during a slump, Ronaldo remains at the center of the sport’s biggest conversations, alongside his all-time rival, Lionel Messi.

For Al-Nassr, the latest derby setback has deepened concerns about form and momentum. For Ronaldo, however, the night carried a deeper significance—one that stretches far beyond the Saudi Pro League table. The meeting with Al-Hilal was meant to be a turning point. Instead, it became another chapter in a worrying run. Played at the Kingdom Arena, the clash saw Al-Nassr strike first, only to unravel in the second half as Al-Hilal mounted a ruthless comeback to claim a 3-1 victory.

The opening stages were frantic and intense. Al-Hilal pressed aggressively, while Al-Nassr looked to transition quickly through their star forward. In the 42nd minute, that approach paid off. A precise delivery from Joao Felix found its way into the box, Kingsley Coman flicked it on, and Ronaldo finished with the efficiency that has defined his career. Al-Nassr led 1-0, and for a brief moment, the narrative shifted. But soccer rarely freezes in time.

The second half told a very different story. Al-Hilal increased the tempo and forced errors, eventually earning a penalty after Malcom was fouled inside the area. Salem Al-Dawsari converted calmly to restore parity. Soon after, the match turned decisively when Al-Nassr were reduced to ten men following the dismissal of goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi after VAR intervention.

From there, the balance tilted irreversibly. Mohammed Kanno struck in the 81st minute to put Al-Hilal ahead, and deep into stoppage time, Ruben Neves sealed the win from the spot. Al-Hilal widened their lead at the top of the league to seven points, while Al-Nassr were left reflecting on another collapse.

The moment the hidden milestone emerges

Lost in the frustration of another defeat was a detail that quietly rewrote soccer history. With his goal in the first half, Cristiano Ronaldo achieved something no player has ever done before. He became the player with the most goals scored after turning 30 in the entire history of the sport, extending his record to an astonishing 496 goals.

Before this latest goal, Ronaldo already led the all-time ranking for goals scored after turning 30. Now, with his strike against Al-Hilal, Ronaldo stands alone on 496, extending a lead that already separates him from some of the most iconic names the sport has ever known.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s goals since turning 30

This is not just another statistical achievement. It is a record that cuts across eras, continents, playing styles, and generations—one that underlines how Ronaldo’s second act has been just as devastating as his prime.

That strike, his 959th career goal, pushed his post-30 total beyond every legend that came before him. It is a record built not on nostalgia or isolated peaks, but on relentless consistency across leagues, systems, and continents.

