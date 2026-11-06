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Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal retirement inevitable as Jorge Jesus denies responsibility but singles out one key factor that may have accelerated it

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Jorge Jesus (right)
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo (left) and Jorge Jesus (right)

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s international retirement has raised questions about how his relationship with Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus influenced the final chapter of his record-breaking career. Although the coach insists he does not feel responsible for the decision, his latest comments suggest that their discussions and recent disagreement may have brought an already inevitable moment closer.

The 41-year-old forward announced his Portugal retirement on November 5, 2026, ending a 23-year international career. He finished with 234 appearances and 146 goals, both men’s international records, but the circumstances surrounding his departure have placed renewed attention on his relationship with Jesus.

The retirement came less than a month after Ronaldo walked out of Portugal‘s training camp following a disagreement with Jesus. The incident occurred after the forward warmed up during the second half of the Nations League match against Norway on September 27 but remained an unused substitute.

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Ronaldo reportedly felt that Jesus had broken his word over the possibility of bringing him onto the pitch. He subsequently left the camp ahead of the fixture against Denmark, prompting the Portuguese Football Federation to impose a 30-day suspension and a €255 fine, with the ban backdated.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

The punishment meant Ronaldo would have been eligible for the upcoming Nations League fixtures against Denmark and Wales. However, his retirement announcement ended any possibility of another international appearance.

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Jesus reveals he expected Ronaldo to return to Portugal

One of the more surprising details surrounding the announcement was that Jesus had expected to include Ronaldo in his latest squad. The coach claimed he had received no advance warning of the retirement and only discovered the decision when the forward shared it publicly. “I found out when we all did. Until then, I knew nothing about it. He was playing, he was scoring goals; he was one of the players on my squad list,” Jesus revealed.

He also admitted that he had anticipated speaking with Ronaldo and bringing him back into the national team setup. “Of course I thought he would come back, of course I thought I would call him up, of course I thought I would speak with him, but you have to respect him,” he told reporters.

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The experienced manager confirmed that his selection and management decisions had always been guided by what he considered best for Portugal. “All my decisions were made with the team in mind. As a manager, I have always defended what was best for the team. I am at peace with my decision,” he insisted.

Jorge Jesus insists Ronaldo had already considered retirement

Speaking after announcing his squad for Portugal’s upcoming Nations League fixtures, Jesus was asked whether he believed Ronaldo had retired because of him. The coach rejected the suggestion that he was responsible, while acknowledging that his decisions may have influenced the timing. “No, maybe I rushed things, but not because of me. It was in his head, more call-ups, fewer call-ups. We also talked about it a few times,” Jesus explained.

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The Portugal coach added that Ronaldo’s departure was always likely to happen during his time in charge, regardless of the recent disagreement between them. “I don’t feel guilty about anything regarding his departure. I respect his decision,” he said.

Jesus also made it clear that he continues to hold Ronaldo in high regard despite the tension surrounding the end of their working relationship. “His story cannot be ignored. He will always be a symbol and I have built a strong friendship with him over this year and a half,” he added.

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