Lionel Messi breaks silence after Inter Miami’s Jordi Alba announces his professional retirement

After joining Inter Miami in the 2023-24 season, Jordi Alba became a key player for the team. At 36 years old, he managed to remain the undisputed left back, despite competition from younger players. He has not only been a key part of the defensive line, but also a key part of the offense. Despite this, Jordi recently announced his retirement at the end of the season, prompting Lionel Messi to leave a heartfelt comment on his post.

On his Instagram profile, Jordi Alba posted a video announcing his retirement at the end of the season with Inter Miami, with the caption “Thank you soccer, thank you for so much.” Lionel Messi was quick to react, “Thank you, Jordi. I’m going to miss you a lot. After so many things together, it’s going to be strange to look to my left and not see you there… It’s crazy how many assists you gave me over all these years… Who’s going to give me the back passes now???”.

Throughout his career, Jordi Alba has established himself as one of Lionel Messi’s most effective partners, with the duo contributing to an impressive 48 goals together. Their connection transcended mere statistics, however, as their intuitive on-field understanding consistently generated scoring opportunities in every match. This synergy undoubtedly ranks them among the most formidable teammates in Messi’s career.

*Developing story…