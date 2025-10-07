Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
soccer
Comments

Lionel Messi breaks silence after Inter Miami’s Jordi Alba announces his professional retirement

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami celebrates with Jordi Alba #18.
© Carmen Mandato/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami celebrates with Jordi Alba #18.

After joining Inter Miami in the 2023-24 season, Jordi Alba became a key player for the team. At 36 years old, he managed to remain the undisputed left back, despite competition from younger players. He has not only been a key part of the defensive line, but also a key part of the offense. Despite this, Jordi recently announced his retirement at the end of the season, prompting Lionel Messi to leave a heartfelt comment on his post.

On his Instagram profile, Jordi Alba posted a video announcing his retirement at the end of the season with Inter Miami, with the caption “Thank you soccer, thank you for so much.” Lionel Messi was quick to react, “Thank you, Jordi. I’m going to miss you a lot. After so many things together, it’s going to be strange to look to my left and not see you there… It’s crazy how many assists you gave me over all these years… Who’s going to give me the back passes now???”.

Throughout his career, Jordi Alba has established himself as one of Lionel Messi’s most effective partners, with the duo contributing to an impressive 48 goals together. Their connection transcended mere statistics, however, as their intuitive on-field understanding consistently generated scoring opportunities in every match. This synergy undoubtedly ranks them among the most formidable teammates in Messi’s career.

*Developing story…

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How many trophies has Jordi Alba won? Complete trophy list with Barcelona, Inter Miami, and Spain

How many trophies has Jordi Alba won? Complete trophy list with Barcelona, Inter Miami, and Spain

Jordi Alba, a name synonymous with speed, precision, and success, has officially announced his retirement from professional soccer.

Bad news for Messi: Jordi Alba announces retirement months after extending contract with Inter Miami

Bad news for Messi: Jordi Alba announces retirement months after extending contract with Inter Miami

Just months after signing a new contract with Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami, Jordi Alba announced his retirement from soccer.

Mascherano talks about the future of Busquets and Jordi Alba at Inter Miami with Messi: Will they retire at the end of the season?

Mascherano talks about the future of Busquets and Jordi Alba at Inter Miami with Messi: Will they retire at the end of the season?

Sergio Busquets could be playing the final matches of his legendary career with Inter Miami. The Spanish midfielder’s contract ends this year, and retirement is one of the real options on the table.

How to watch Chile U20 vs Mexico U20 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U20 World Cup

How to watch Chile U20 vs Mexico U20 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U20 World Cup

Chile U20 will face Mexico U20 in the 2025 U20 World Cup round of 16. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and how to watch the match live on TV and streaming platforms.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo